Indian star from Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians has created history by becoming the only player in the world to achieve a rare milestone. The sensational feat has stunned fans and experts alike, further strengthening his reputation as one of the most exciting talents in world cricket today.

Harmanpreet Kaur, the talismanic captain of Mumbai Indians and a marquee pick for Nita Ambani, delivered a record-shattering performance in the 2026 Women’s Premier League showdown against Gujarat Giants at DY Patil Stadium. Facing Ashleigh Gardner’s formidable lineup, Harmanpreet once again rose to the occasion, guiding MI to their eighth consecutive victory over the Giants.

The context was tense: Mumbai, chasing a daunting 193, found themselves struggling at 37 for 2 in the fifth over. Under immense pressure, Harmanpreet showcased her composure and class, compiling an unbeaten 71 off just 43 deliveries. Her authoritative innings ensured MI overhauled the target with seven wickets in hand, securing their second successive win of the season and ending the Giants’ winning streak.

Harmanpreet’s masterclass was more than a match-winning effort—it was historic. With this knock, she notched up her 10th WPL half-century, surpassing both Nat Sciver-Brunt and Meg Lanning, who each have nine. While Sciver-Brunt was sidelined due to illness and Lanning continues to seek form with UP Warriorz, Harmanpreet seized the moment to claim the top spot.

This latest fifty was her second of the campaign, following a sparkling 74* from 42 balls against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai’s previous outing. That match saw both Harmanpreet and Sciver-Brunt reach nine career WPL fifties, drawing level with Lanning. With her latest effort, Harmanpreet now stands clear.

Her dominance over the Giants is particularly noteworthy, with five half-centuries in just eight appearances against them—the most by any player against a single WPL team. Previously, Meg Lanning held the record with four fifties against UP Warriorz. Additionally, Harmanpreet has registered three fifties versus Delhi Capitals, a feat only six other players have matched against one side.

Harmanpreet also extended her lead as the most prolific WPL captain while chasing, amassing 491 runs in such situations—outpacing Lanning’s 451. She has equaled Sciver-Brunt with five half-centuries in run chases, the highest in the league, and leads all captains with Lanning on four.

Mumbai’s successful pursuit of 193 is now the second-largest chase in WPL history and MI’s best ever. Remarkably, all of the league’s top five run chases have come at the expense of Gujarat Giants.

Perhaps most tellingly, Mumbai Indians have maintained a perfect record against the Giants, winning all eight encounters under Harmanpreet’s leadership. No other team in WPL history has recorded more than five victories over a single opponent, underscoring MI’s dominance and Harmanpreet’s unmatched influence at the helm.

