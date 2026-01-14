Nita Ambani's Mumbai Indians star creates world record, becomes first-ever player to achieve rare feat

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Chhota Cheeku': Virat Kohli's young doppleganger recalls heartwarming interaction with India star

Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh film mints Rs 1300 crore worldwide, is second Hindi movie to achieve this feat after Dangal

After US, Israel cut ties with UN organisations, to take more severe actions; Know why

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar makes history, becomes highest-grossing Indian film ever in USA with over USD 21 million

Magh Bihu 2026: Know date, shubh muhurat, auspicious timings, puja vidhi, significance of Assam’s Bhogali Bihu festival

RCB's IPL 2026 home ground decided as franchise moves away from Chinnaswamy stadium

North India remarks land DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran in fresh political controversy

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 52nd Birthday at ultra-luxurious Trisara resort in Phuket, see viral pics

14-year-old girl abducted by Pakistani grooming gang, over 200 Sikhs gathered outside groomer's residence in London to rescue, WATCH

Virat Kohli reclaims No.1 ODI batter spot after four years, Rohit Sharma drops in rankings

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Chhota Cheeku': Virat Kohli's young doppleganger recalls heartwarming interaction with India star

'Chhota Cheeku': Virat Kohli's young doppleganger recalls heartwarming interacti

Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh film mints Rs 1300 crore worldwide, is second Hindi movie to achieve this feat after Dangal

Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh film mints Rs 1300 crore worldwide

After US, Israel cut ties with UN organisations, to take more severe actions; Know why

After US, Israel cut ties with UN organisations, to take more severe actions; Kn

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed

Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that s

The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed

The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Nita Ambani's Mumbai Indians star creates world record, becomes first-ever player to achieve rare feat

Indian star from Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians has created history by becoming the only player in the world to achieve a rare milestone. The sensational feat has stunned fans and experts alike, further strengthening his reputation as one of the most exciting talents in world cricket today.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 02:12 PM IST

Nita Ambani's Mumbai Indians star creates world record, becomes first-ever player to achieve rare feat
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Harmanpreet Kaur, the talismanic captain of Mumbai Indians and a marquee pick for Nita Ambani, delivered a record-shattering performance in the 2026 Women’s Premier League showdown against Gujarat Giants at DY Patil Stadium. Facing Ashleigh Gardner’s formidable lineup, Harmanpreet once again rose to the occasion, guiding MI to their eighth consecutive victory over the Giants.

The context was tense: Mumbai, chasing a daunting 193, found themselves struggling at 37 for 2 in the fifth over. Under immense pressure, Harmanpreet showcased her composure and class, compiling an unbeaten 71 off just 43 deliveries. Her authoritative innings ensured MI overhauled the target with seven wickets in hand, securing their second successive win of the season and ending the Giants’ winning streak.

Harmanpreet’s masterclass was more than a match-winning effort—it was historic. With this knock, she notched up her 10th WPL half-century, surpassing both Nat Sciver-Brunt and Meg Lanning, who each have nine. While Sciver-Brunt was sidelined due to illness and Lanning continues to seek form with UP Warriorz, Harmanpreet seized the moment to claim the top spot.

This latest fifty was her second of the campaign, following a sparkling 74* from 42 balls against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai’s previous outing. That match saw both Harmanpreet and Sciver-Brunt reach nine career WPL fifties, drawing level with Lanning. With her latest effort, Harmanpreet now stands clear.

Her dominance over the Giants is particularly noteworthy, with five half-centuries in just eight appearances against them—the most by any player against a single WPL team. Previously, Meg Lanning held the record with four fifties against UP Warriorz. Additionally, Harmanpreet has registered three fifties versus Delhi Capitals, a feat only six other players have matched against one side.

Harmanpreet also extended her lead as the most prolific WPL captain while chasing, amassing 491 runs in such situations—outpacing Lanning’s 451. She has equaled Sciver-Brunt with five half-centuries in run chases, the highest in the league, and leads all captains with Lanning on four.

Mumbai’s successful pursuit of 193 is now the second-largest chase in WPL history and MI’s best ever. Remarkably, all of the league’s top five run chases have come at the expense of Gujarat Giants.

Perhaps most tellingly, Mumbai Indians have maintained a perfect record against the Giants, winning all eight encounters under Harmanpreet’s leadership. No other team in WPL history has recorded more than five victories over a single opponent, underscoring MI’s dominance and Harmanpreet’s unmatched influence at the helm.

Also read| 'He has absorbed pressure...': Irfan Pathan sees Virat Kohli-like impact in THIS Indian star for 2026 T20 World Cup

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Chhota Cheeku': Virat Kohli's young doppleganger recalls heartwarming interaction with India star
'Chhota Cheeku': Virat Kohli's young doppleganger recalls heartwarming interacti
Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh film mints Rs 1300 crore worldwide, is second Hindi movie to achieve this feat after Dangal
Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh film mints Rs 1300 crore worldwide
After US, Israel cut ties with UN organisations, to take more severe actions; Know why
After US, Israel cut ties with UN organisations, to take more severe actions; Kn
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar makes history, becomes highest-grossing Indian film ever in USA with over USD 21 million
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar makes history, becomes highest-grossing Indian film
Magh Bihu 2026: Know date, shubh muhurat, auspicious timings, puja vidhi, significance of Assam’s Bhogali Bihu festival
Magh Bihu 2026: Know date, shubh muhurat, auspicious timings, puja vidhi, signif
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that s
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement