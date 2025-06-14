MI New York will be led by Nicholas Pooran, the explosive West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman, in the MLC 2025 season. The team has also signed up star players like Naveen-ul-Haq of Afghanistan and Michael Bracewell of New Zealand.

Nita Ambani's MI New York, the reigning champions of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 season, are gearing up for a thrilling campaign in the upcoming MLC 2025 season. The team, owned by Indiawin Sports, has retained its core international stars and bolstered its squad with fresh talent.

MI New York will be led by Nicholas Pooran, the explosive West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman, in the MLC 2025 season. The team has also signed up star players like Naveen-ul-Haq of Afghanistan and Michael Bracewell of New Zealand. Indian cricket sensation Agni Dev Chopra, son of popular Bollywood director and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has been drafted into the team for USD 50,000 (around Rs 43,00,000).

Agni Chopra, a 26-year-old opening batsman, has been making waves in Indian cricket with his incredible form. He scored 9 hundreds in just 11 first-class matches and amassed 1804 runs at an astonishing average of 94.94 in the 2024-25 Ranji season. Chopra's impressive record has earned him comparisons to the legendary Sir Donald Bradman. With his inclusion in the MI New York squad, fans can expect to see him make his T20 debut this season.

With a mix of international firepower and young talent, MI New York is set to make a strong statement in the MLC 2025 season. The team's ownership, led by Nita Ambani, has been instrumental in building a robust squad that can compete at the highest level. As the tournament gets underway, fans can expect thrilling performances from MI New York's star-studded lineup.

Meanwhile, the Major Cricket League will have several prominent international star cricketers which will include Sunil Narine, Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell and Trent Boult.

Where to watch MLC

Cricket fans can watch the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 on JioHotstar app and website. The tournament will broadcast live on Star Sports Network.