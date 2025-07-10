Nita Ambani's MI signs this star player from Kavya Maran's SRH for new season of..., his name is...

The Sri Lankan all-rounder was acquired by SRH for INR 75 lakhs and was a bright spot in a for Hyderabad in IPL 2025 who finished at seventh spot.

Mumbai Indians (MI), owned by Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani, have acquired Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH), owned by Kavya Maran, ambidextrous all-rounder Kamindu Mendis for their sister franchise in the upcoming edition of the International League (ILT20 2025-26). With the new ILT20 season set to witness an auction for the first time, all six teams announced their list of retentions and pre-signings.

MI Emirates, who have won the title once in the three editions so far, named Kamindu as one of their two latest additions alongside Chris Woakes.

Kamindu Mendis form in IPL 2025

Kamindu Mendis will have a chance to impress the Mumbai franchise and increase his value for IPL 2026.

The Sri Lankan all-rounder, aged 26, was acquired by SRH for INR 75 lakhs and was a bright spot in a disappointing season for Hyderabad, who didn't make the playoffs and finished seventh.

In his first IPL season, Mendis scored 92 runs in five innings, with an average just above 30. He also contributed with the ball, taking two wickets in seven overs.

Following IPL 2025, Mendis has shown good form for his national team in the ongoing series against Bangladesh across all formats. In the two-Test series, Kamindu scored 82 and 12* in the first match and 33 in the second game, which Sri Lanka won, securing the series 1-0.

In the three-match ODIs, Kamindu took 3/19 in the first game and scored another 33 in the second match. With the series tied at 1-1, the third game is scheduled for tomorrow, July 8.

Kamindu has also been selected for the short-format series, which begins on July 10.

The Mumbai Indians franchise has retained six players: AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kusal Perera, Romario Shepherd, Tom Banton, and Muhammad Waseem. They have also added Kamindu and England's Chris Woakes before the auction.

Will Mumbai Indians target Kamindu Mendis for IPL 2026?

MI is expected to target a spin-bowling all-rounder in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. Despite having players like Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks, the England star's performance in IPL 2025 wasn't the best. Mumbai Indians may seek a replacement to strengthen their spin and batting departments. Kamindu is a promising prospect in this role, and his time with MI Emirates suggests he's on the radar of the five-time champions.