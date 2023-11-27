'Heartwarming reunion...': Nita Ambani on Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya first came to prominence for MI and then made a debut for India in 2016.

Hardik Pandya has returned to Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He had been leading Gujarat Titans (GT) so far in the tournament. Pandya spent 2 years with the team.

Nita Ambani, wife of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani, has reacted to Pandya's return to her team. “We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It's a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family! From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we're excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians!” she said.

Pandya first came to prominence for MI and then made a debut for India in 2016. He played a key role in MI's four wins in the IPL between 2015 to 2021. After Pandya moved back to MI, Shubman Gill was named as GT captain.

In 2022, Hardik-led GT won the IPL trophy in their debut season. They finished runners-up in their second season in 2023 after a last-ball defeat in a thrilling final against Chennai Super King (CSK). Pandya will now join Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and other players in MI.

