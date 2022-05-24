Nikhat Zareen's epic response to Neeraj Chopra's congratulatory tweet goes viral, check now

Nikhat Zareen response to Neeraj Chopra

A few days ago Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen lived up to the expectations as she clinched the coveted gold in the flyweight (52kg) division with a facile 5-0 victory over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the Women's World Championship final in Istanbul on Thursday.

READ: SUP vs VEL Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Supernovas vs Velocity match in the Women's T20 Challenge

The 25-year-old boxer from the southern Indian state of Telangana has become the fifth Indian woman to win a gold medal in a world championship.

Since the time Nikhat Zareen has reached this milestone, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the Indian boxer from all over the world. Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has now joined the list of the people congratulating Nikhat Zareen on her achievement.

Neeraj Chopra tweeted a sweet message for the Indian boxer for her win and she came up with an epic reply which has been doing rounds over the internet now. Check out.

Thank you so much Olympic champion @Neeraj_chopra1 . Ha gaad ke wapas aan ki sochi thi https://t.co/a9ifJ3UK5Y May 23, 2022

READ: IPL 2022: Like to make full use of the powerplay and go big, says Wriddhiman Saha

Both Neeraj's tweet and Nikhat's response to it have since gone viral as sports fans have been showering their love with likes and shares. Both Neeraj and Nikhat will be expected to bring home more glory if they participate in the Commonwealth Games this year and the postponed Asian Games next year.