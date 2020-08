Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NFCC vs SLL today in ECS T10-Cyprus 2020

Dream11 Prediction: Nicosia Fighters XI vs Sri Lankan Lions - ECS T10-Cyprus 2020

NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Nicosia Fighters XI vs Sri Lankan Lions in ECS T10-Cyprus 2020 match today, August 28.

Nicosia Fighters XI vs Sri Lankan Lions (NFCC vs SLL) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – N Pathirana

Batsmen – B Kumara, S Gedara, J Morol

Allrounders – B Ahmed, C Sadun, A AI Tasmin, A Rathnayake

Bowlers – K Riaz, S Ahmed, M Gamage

NFCC vs SLL My Dream11 Team

N Pathirana, B Kumara, S Gedara, J Morol (C), Sadun, Ahmed (VC), Al Tasmin, K Riaz, S Ahmed, M Gamage

NFCC vs SLL Probable Playing11

Nicosia XI Fighters: M Hasan, N Chowdhury, A Chowdhury, J Morol, A Al Tasmin, B Ahmed, M Rahman, N Numan, S Chowdhury, S Ahmed, P Miah.

Sri Lankan Lions: A Rathnayake, B Kumara, C Sadun, D Priyantha, H Susantha, M Akuranage, N Pathirana, S Kumara, K Raiz, K Shanaka, S Gedara.