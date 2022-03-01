ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Australia cricketer Nicola Carey locked in toilet ahead of warm-up game

As teams are gearing up for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand, they have begun with their warm-up game. However, on February 27, ahead of Australia's warm-up game against West Indies, a cricketer from the Aussie women’s team found herself locked inside a toilet at Lincoln Green in New Zealand on Sunday.

Nicola Carey had found herself stuck in a cubicle for almost 20 minutes and she later explained how she got stuck there. She stated that people were concerned and revealed how they got the cricketer out.

"I got to the ground and needed to use the facilities, so I took myself to the toilet, locked the door, and couldn't get out," 28-year-old Carey said in a video posted by Cricket Australia.

Andrea Nelson, of the Cricket World Cup, spoke about the matter and told New Zealand's Stuff website, "It was jammed, so I had to get Mills [the team manager] to round up some people to unlock the door and in the process, she handed me a butter knife."

While the tool did not prove effective, Carey said people laughed at her every time they figured out who was inside the toilet cubicle. She was eventually freed after the master key was found and later joined her teammates on the ground.

Talking about the World Cup, it is all set to begin from March 4. The Australian side, who are looking for their record seventh title, will face England in their opening game on March 5. As for India, they will be facing arch-rivals Pakistan on March 6 as well.