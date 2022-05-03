Nicholas Pooran to take over West Indies ODI, T20I captaincy after Kieron Pollard's retirement

Nicholas Pooran

Kieron Pollard's retirement has made way for left-handed batter Nicholas Pooran to become the new West Indies captain in ODIs and T20 Internationals (T20Is). Pooran was earlier the vice-captain of their national side and was at the helm of the team in the two limited-overs formats.

"Nicholas Pooran will take over the captaincy for the West Indies Men's ODI and T20I teams following the international retirement of Kieron Pollard," Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

"Pooran will take over the captaincy for the West Indies ODI and T20I teams after being Pollard's deputy over the last year. The appointment will include the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2022 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in October 2023," the CWI statement said.

As for the team's new vice-captain, wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope has been given the role in ODIs.

"We believe Nicholas is ready for the challenge of leading our white-ball teams given his experience, performances, and the respect he has within the playing group," CWI Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams was quoted as saying.

"The Selection Panel believes that Nicholas has matured as a player and was impressed with his leadership of both teams when Kieron Pollard had been absent. The experience he has gathered playing in various franchise leagues around the world was also a factor in the decision to recommend him for the T20 captaincy," he further said.

Talking about the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player, he said it is a prestigious role. "I am truly honoured to be appointed captain of the West Indies team. I am following the footsteps of several giants of the game who have created an amazing legacy for West Indies cricket," Nicholas Pooran said.

"This is indeed a prestigious role, a pivotal position in the West Indian society, as cricket is the force that brings us all West Indians together," he said.