Nicholas Pooran becomes most EXPENSIVE wicketkeeper in IPL auction history, goes to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 16 cr

The Lucknow Super Giants purchased Nicholas Pooran for Rs 16 crore on Friday during the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi, making him the most expensive wicketkeeper batter in IPL auction history.

At the base price of Rs. 2 crore, Chennai Super Kings began the bidding process. The four-time champion was challenged by Rajasthan Royals as the price surpassed Rs. 3 crore. Delhi Capitals and Royals remained tied in a battle worth more than Rs. 6 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants entered the race with Rs. 7.25 crore and eventually reached Rs. 10 crore. Neither team backed down, putting the price above Rs. 15 crore. The player was finally acquired by the K.L. Rahul-led team after the Capitals pulled out of the race for a price of Rs 16 crore.

Pooran joined Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2022 season after being selected in the super auction for Rs. 10.75 crore. However, the frachise released the wicketkeeper-batter before of the mini-auction. In 14 games, he scored 306 runs.

Pooran has also represented the Punjab Kings. Over his four seasons in the tournament, the West Indies player has averaged 26.06 with a strike rate of 151.24.

Pooran was named captain of the West Indies side prior to the T20 World Cup in Australia, but stood down after the team was eliminated in the group round.

