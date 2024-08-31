Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rubina Francis secures India's fifth medal at Paris Paralympics, wins bronze in women's 10m air pistol SH1 event

This King, who bought 10 Rolls Royce cars, as revenge he converted them into....

RentenPe to Launch India’s First Rent Credit Score Repository, Transforming the Rental Landscape

Badlapur sexual assault case: Has crime rate against women in Maharashtra changed? Here’s what NCRB data reveals

Next Yuvraj Singh in town? South Delhi's Priyansh Arya slams 6 sixes in an over in DPL T20 - Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Rubina Francis secures India's fifth medal at Paris Paralympics, wins bronze in women's 10m air pistol SH1 event

Rubina Francis secures India's fifth medal at Paris Paralympics, wins bronze in women's 10m air pistol SH1 event

Salim-Javed films remade in south Indian languages

Salim-Javed films remade in south Indian languages

5 films Rajkummar Rao lost to other stars

5 films Rajkummar Rao lost to other stars

10 animals with super senses

10 animals with super senses

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

This comedian has worked with Kapil Sharma, now surprising audiences by playing terrorist in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

This comedian has worked with Kapil Sharma, now surprising audiences by playing terrorist in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Meet actor who gave superhit film with Aamir Khan, is now running Rs 110 crore company, he is Amitabh Bachchan's..

Meet actor who gave superhit film with Aamir Khan, is now running Rs 110 crore company, he is Amitabh Bachchan's..

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Next Yuvraj Singh in town? South Delhi's Priyansh Arya slams 6 sixes in an over in DPL T20 - Watch

The left-handed batsman displayed his prowess in the 12th over, ruthlessly sending left-arm spinner Manan Bhardwaj's deliveries out of the park with precision.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 06:57 PM IST

Next Yuvraj Singh in town? South Delhi's Priyansh Arya slams 6 sixes in an over in DPL T20 - Watch
Courtesy: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Delhi's talented 23-year-old cricketer, Priyansh Arya, made history with an outstanding performance in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) on Saturday. Playing for South Delhi Superstarz, Arya achieved a remarkable feat by hitting six sixes in a single over during a match against North Delhi Strikers.

The left-handed batsman displayed his prowess in the 12th over, ruthlessly sending left-arm spinner Manan Bhardwaj's deliveries out of the park with precision.

Bhardwaj, who had struggled in the first over, saw his figures soar to 0/60 in just two overs as Arya's relentless attack left no room for a comeback. Arya's display of power was impressive, with each six struck forcefully down the ground, effortlessly clearing the long-on or long-off boundaries.

Watch:

Arya's exceptional performance in the recent match went beyond just hitting sixes. By the 15th over, he had already scored a century, making it his second hundred of the season. His previous century, an unbeaten 107 off 55 balls against Purani Dilli 6, had already hinted at his increasing skill with the bat.

Adding to the excitement, Arya's captain and batting partner, Ayush Badoni, also reached a century in the same innings, demonstrating the dominance of the South Delhi Superstarz in the game.

Thanks to their outstanding performance, the South Delhi Superstarz surpassed the 300-run mark, finishing with an impressive total of 308/5 in 20 overs. This achievement marks the highest total by an Indian franchise team in T20 history and the second-highest score in T20s overall.

Nepal's impressive score of 314/3 stands as the highest ever achieved by a team in T20 cricket. This remarkable feat was accomplished during a match against Mongolia in the Asian Games last September.

Also read| Ex-IND cricketer hits out at captain, coaches for ‘denting confidence of batters’, says ‘humein dhai din mein….’

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani announces new plan for Jio users, offers 100 GB of free...

Mukesh Ambani announces new plan for Jio users, offers 100 GB of free...

IPL 2025: Harbhajan Singh names franchises where Rohit Sharma might play, not Mumbai Indians, RCB

IPL 2025: Harbhajan Singh names franchises where Rohit Sharma might play, not Mumbai Indians, RCB

Andhra College horror: Krishna SP reveals 'no hidden camera in washroom, accused’s laptops seized' as protest continue

Andhra College horror: Krishna SP reveals 'no hidden camera in washroom, accused’s laptops seized' as protest continue

What is type 1.5 diabetes? How different it is from type 1 and type 2

What is type 1.5 diabetes? How different it is from type 1 and type 2

Zoya Akhtar says she could have made these changes in Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor-starrer The Archies

Zoya Akhtar says she could have made these changes in Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor-starrer The Archies

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement