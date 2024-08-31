Next Yuvraj Singh in town? South Delhi's Priyansh Arya slams 6 sixes in an over in DPL T20 - Watch

The left-handed batsman displayed his prowess in the 12th over, ruthlessly sending left-arm spinner Manan Bhardwaj's deliveries out of the park with precision.

Delhi's talented 23-year-old cricketer, Priyansh Arya, made history with an outstanding performance in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) on Saturday. Playing for South Delhi Superstarz, Arya achieved a remarkable feat by hitting six sixes in a single over during a match against North Delhi Strikers.

Bhardwaj, who had struggled in the first over, saw his figures soar to 0/60 in just two overs as Arya's relentless attack left no room for a comeback. Arya's display of power was impressive, with each six struck forcefully down the ground, effortlessly clearing the long-on or long-off boundaries.

Watch:

Arya's exceptional performance in the recent match went beyond just hitting sixes. By the 15th over, he had already scored a century, making it his second hundred of the season. His previous century, an unbeaten 107 off 55 balls against Purani Dilli 6, had already hinted at his increasing skill with the bat.

Adding to the excitement, Arya's captain and batting partner, Ayush Badoni, also reached a century in the same innings, demonstrating the dominance of the South Delhi Superstarz in the game.

Thanks to their outstanding performance, the South Delhi Superstarz surpassed the 300-run mark, finishing with an impressive total of 308/5 in 20 overs. This achievement marks the highest total by an Indian franchise team in T20 history and the second-highest score in T20s overall.

Nepal's impressive score of 314/3 stands as the highest ever achieved by a team in T20 cricket. This remarkable feat was accomplished during a match against Mongolia in the Asian Games last September.

