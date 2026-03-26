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'Next year will be someone else': Mumbai Indians urged not to repeat Rohit Sharma episode with Hardik Pandya amid SKY captaincy talk

Mumbai Indians have been advised not to repeat the controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma while handling captain Hardik Pandya. Amid rising buzz around Suryakumar Yadav, the warning suggests today’s hot topic could easily shift to another player next season.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 26, 2026, 05:58 PM IST

'Next year will be someone else': Mumbai Indians urged not to repeat Rohit Sharma episode with Hardik Pandya amid SKY captaincy talk
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The Mumbai Indians have a dressing room filled with experienced leaders, including prominent figures like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, who have led India to significant T20 victories. A few seasons back, the franchise made a daring decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as captain, marking the end of Rohit’s illustrious tenure that secured five IPL championships. This move was met with mixed reactions from fans, particularly since Hardik transitioned from Gujarat Titans to take the helm so swiftly. Nevertheless, the Mumbai Indians successfully reached the playoffs last season. The pressure remains high, and the current aim is to secure yet another trophy to enhance their remarkable legacy.

With Suryakumar recently leading India to a T20 World Cup triumph, discussions about his leadership potential have intensified. There are whispers that the Mumbai Indians might contemplate a leadership change, with increasing speculation that he could succeed Hardik.

In light of the rising discussions, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif advised the five-time champions to exercise patience with Hardik, cautioning against repeating previous errors and supporting the all-rounder’s development as a leader after guiding the team deep into the playoffs last season.

"I don't think that Mumbai Indians should make the same mistake again. They had a poor season after removing Rohit Sharma and bringing Hardik Pandya in. Hardik Pandya is settling in his role now. They played Qualifier 2 last year. So, Hardik Pandya did a good job as captain," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

Furthering his point, Kaif warned MI against making hasty leadership decisions, highlighting how quickly trends can shift and cautioning that pursuing the “next big thing” like Suryakumar could result in ongoing instability.

"Suryakumar Yadav is an option, but it should not happen like how they treated Rohit Sharma, saying now we have Hardik Pandya, who made Gujarat champions, so he will captain now. Hardik was the hot topic then, and they pushed him. Now Suryakumar Yadav is the hot topic. Next year, there will be someone else, so will you remove Surya?" he added.

The Mumbai Indians are set to kick off their season against the Kolkata Knight Riders at home on March 29.

Also read| 'RCB is in my DNA': Vijay Mallya reacts to franchise sale, remembers faith in young Virat Kohli

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