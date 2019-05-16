'Next year we will come back stronger': Shane Watson thanks CSK fans, confirms participation in IPL 2020

IPL 2019: In the recently concluded 12th season of IPL, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finished as runner-ups after suffering a narrow 1-run loss to champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

While many speculated that this could be the last appearance for Shane Watson, after announcing his retirement from Australia’s Big Bash League, the cricketer cleared the air and vouched to return to help CSK take ‘that one step further.’

The batsman took to Instagram and in a video message for the CSK fans said, "I am looking forward to come back next year to take that one step further. Thanks again, everyone for all the support.

“I want to thank everyone for the love, support and best wishes that you’ve given me over the last couple of days. We were so close to going past the finish line against Mumbai but it was an amazing final,” Watson added.

Watson had hit a match-winning hundred in IPL 2018 final and came up with a valiant effort, smashing 80 from just 59 against MI. During the game, the cricketer battled a knee injury.

Teammate Harbhajan Singh was the one who brought the matter to everyone’s notice by sharing a picture of Watson with blood-stained yellow trousers.

“Respect brother what a LEGEND @srwatson33 given sweat, blood and everything for the team.. INSPIRING,” Singh wrote on Instagram.

“Can you guys see the blood on his knee.. He got 6 stitches after the game,” Harbhajan wrote.

“Got injured while diving but continue to bat without telling anyone,” the off-spinner added.

In the final, Watson was run out in the final over, and Mumbai paceman Lasith Malinga denied Chennai the two runs which granted his side the win and a record fourth title.