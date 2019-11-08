'Next time I’ll check where the camera is': Rohit Sharma on swearing after third umpire mistakenly gives not out

India's stand-in captain Rohit Sharma was seen losing his cool after the third umpire mistakenly gave Soumya Sarkar not out in the second T20I clash against Bangladesh.

The incident took place in the 13th over, when wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had stumped Soumya Sarkar of Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling. The on-field umpires referred the decision to the third umpire.

However, despite the third umpire giving Sarkar out, the giant screen displayed not out due to a glitch.

Sharma was visibly upset and swore at the screen while standing next to the on-field umpire. The decision was soon changed and the Bangladeshi opener was sent back to the dressing room.

During the post-match press conference, when asked about the incident, the Hitman quickly responded saying, “I’m quite an emotional guy on the field. Some of the decisions in the previous and some of the on-field moments today, we were a bit sloppy. Ultimately the aim is to get the job done, and sometimes we display a lot of emotions. Next time I’ll check where the camera is (laughs)”.

Despite India's sloppy performance while fielding, the 32-year-old Rohit made up for it with his batting.

Rohit smashed a whirlwind 43-ball 85 in his 100th T20 international as India rode his heroics to register a facile eight-wicket victory.

The two teams will lock horns in the decider on Sunday, November 10 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

(With agency inputs)