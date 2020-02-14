NewDecadeNewRCB: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal pose in RCB's new jersey for IPL 2020

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have officially unveiled their new jersey for the 2020 edition of the tournament on Friday (February 14).

Earlier in the day, Bangalore-franchise also had launched its new logo on Valentine's Day.

The Bangalore-based franchise had a strange day with their social media accounts as they had deleted all its photos across social media.

The new logo is bolder with a red backdrop, golden lion and team's name in black.

The Challengers took to Twitter to launch their new jersey for IPL 2020 where skipper Virat Kholi, AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal can be seen modeling the new kit.

"Presenting to you, the RCB Jersey design for Vivo IPL 2020. We are excited to welcome @MuthootIndia as our title sponsor. #PlayBold #NewDecadeNewRCB," RCB's post on Twitter read.

RCB's chairman, Sanjeev Churiwala, while addressing the media said: “The elements in the logo is a commitment to continuously entertain and engage with fans who are the force behind Royal Challengers Bangalore.”

"We believe a change in identity for the club was necessary to effectively live and breathe this vision and celebrate the passion for cricket and playing bold," he added.

Speaking on the new RCB's new logo, skipper Virat Kohli said: "LOGO ka kaam hai kehna. Thrilled to see our new @rcbtweets logo. It embodies the Bold pride and challenger spirit that our players bring to the field. Can’t wait for IPL 2020."