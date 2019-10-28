New Zealand XI vs England, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NZ vs ENG today in 2nd T20 Practice Match
New Zealand XI vs England
Wicketkeeper – Tim Seifert (C), Sam Billings
Batsmen – Josh Clarkson, Colin Munro, James Vince
Allrounders – Anton Devcich, Lewis Gregory, Joe Denly
Bowlers – Patrick Brown, Matthew Parkinson (VC), Tom Curran
NZ-XI vs ENG My Dream11 Team
Tim Seifert (C), Sam Billings, Josh Clarkson, Colin Munro, James Vince, Anton Devcich, Lewis Gregory, Joe Denly, Patrick Brown, Matthew Parkinson (VC), Tom Curran
NZ-XI vs ENG Probable Playing 11
Team New Zealand XI (Playing XI): Colin Munro (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Anton Devcich, Anaru Kitchen, Christian Leopard, Josh Clarkson, Katene Clarke, Brett Hampton, Anurag Verma, Blake Coburn/Zak Gibson, Lockie Ferguson.
Team England (Playing XI): Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (WK), Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood/Tom Curran, Matthew Parkinson, Patrick Brown.
