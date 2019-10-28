Trending#

New Zealand XI vs England, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NZ vs ENG today in 2nd T20 Practice Match

NZ-XI vs ENG Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, New Zealand vs England Dream11 Team Player List, ENG Dream11 Team Player List, NZ XI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, New Zealand-XI vs England Head to Head.


New Zealand XI vs England

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 28, 2019, 03:30 PM IST

Dream11 Prediction - New Zealand XI vs England

NZ-XI vs ENG 2nd T20 Practice Match Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for New Zealand XI vs England match today, October 28.

 

New Zealand-XI vs England (NZ-XI vs ENG) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Tim Seifert (C), Sam Billings

Batsmen – Josh Clarkson, Colin Munro, James Vince

Allrounders – Anton Devcich, Lewis Gregory, Joe Denly

Bowlers – Patrick Brown, Matthew Parkinson (VC), Tom Curran

NZ-XI vs ENG My Dream11 Team 

Tim Seifert (C), Sam Billings, Josh Clarkson, Colin Munro, James Vince, Anton Devcich, Lewis Gregory, Joe Denly, Patrick Brown, Matthew Parkinson (VC), Tom Curran

NZ-XI vs ENG Probable Playing 11

Team New Zealand XI (Playing XI): Colin Munro (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Anton Devcich, Anaru Kitchen, Christian Leopard, Josh Clarkson, Katene Clarke, Brett Hampton, Anurag Verma, Blake Coburn/Zak Gibson, Lockie Ferguson.

Team England (Playing XI): Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (WK), Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood/Tom Curran, Matthew Parkinson, Patrick Brown.

