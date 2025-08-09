Twitter
New Zealand win Test series against Zimbabwe but remain scoreless in WTC points table; Here’s why

Following New Zealand's overnight declaration, which came with a lead of 476, Zimbabwe was bowled out in 28.1 overs during an extended first session. They have now suffered defeats in their last six Tests and have been dismissed for fewer than 170 runs in all four innings of this series.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 06:41 PM IST

New Zealand win Test series against Zimbabwe but remain scoreless in WTC points table; Here’s why
Courtesy: X/BLACKCAPS

New Zealand played very well in the second Test against Zimbabwe, winning by an innings and 359 runs and taking the series 2-0. This is their third-biggest win in Test cricket. In the second Test, New Zealand scored a huge 601 for 3 before declaring, with great scores from Rachin Ravindra (165), Devon Conway (153), and Henry Nicholls (150). Zimbabwe had a hard time in both innings, getting bowled out for just 117 in their second innings after 28.1 overs. Matt Henry led New Zealand’s fast bowlers, taking 16 wickets in the series.

Why did New Zealand not benefit in the WTC points table?

Even though New Zealand won easily, they won’t get any points in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) because Zimbabwe isn't one of the top nine Test-ranked teams that are included in the WTC. So, games against Zimbabwe don’t count toward a team’s WTC points. This also happened when South Africa won against Zimbabwe but didn’t get any WTC points.

Right now, Australia is at the top of the WTC 2025-27 points table with 12 points and 100%, followed by Sri Lanka and India. In addition to South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the West Indies, England is in fourth place. Although their WTC 2025–27 campaign has not yet begun, New Zealand will play their first home series against the West Indies in December 2025.

Although their WTC standing won't change as a result of this significant victory over Zimbabwe, it gives New Zealand more self-assurance and demonstrates their proficiency in Test cricket. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, still needs to improve its Test cricket game.

Also read| IPL veteran who played alongside Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli joins adult site OnlyFans; says 'Will do stuff that...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
