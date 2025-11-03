New Zealand, West Indies announce squads ahead of T20I series: Check key players

Ahead of the 5-match T20I series between New Zealand and West Indies, the cricket boards of both sides have announced their squad. The series will commence on November 5 in Auckland.

Ahead of the 5-match T20I series, starting November 5, West Indies and New Zealand announced their squad. The Men in Maroon have also arrived in New Zealand after their T20I series triumph over Bangladesh. Windies' Matthew Forde, who sustained a shoulder injury earlier this year, has been recalled after successfully completing the rehabilitation and full recovery. On the other hand, the Blackcaps will miss several big names in the upcoming series, including Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, and Glenn Phillips, among others. An uncapped pacer named Nathan Smith has been included in the New Zealand squad, who might also make his T20I debut in the series.

Ahead of the high-voltage series, let us take a look at their complete squads and fixture details.

NZ vs WI, T20I series: Squads

New Zealand - Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, and Ish Sodhi.

West Indies - Shai Hope (C), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Brandon King, Khary Pierre, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, and Shemar Springer.

NZ vs WI, T20I series: Fixtures

November 5 (1st T20I) - Eden Park, Auckland

November 5 (2nd T20I) - Eden Park, Auckland

November 9 (3rd T20I) - Saxton Oval, Nelson

November 10 (4th T20I) - Saxton Oval, Nelson

November 13 (5th T20I) - University Oval, Dunedin

The first two matches in Auckland can be watched in India, starting 11:45 am Indian Standard Time (IST), whereas the remaining three games will begin at 5:45 am IST.