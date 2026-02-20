FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

New Zealand vs Pakistan weather update: Will rain disrupt T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in Colombo?

Rain threat looms over the New Zealand vs Pakistan Super 8 clash in Colombo, with forecasts predicting possible showers during match hours. Fans and teams remain on weather watch as conditions could lead to delays or reduced overs in this crucial T20 World Cup 2026 encounter.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 20, 2026, 09:19 PM IST

New Zealand vs Pakistan weather update: Will rain disrupt T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in Colombo?
The Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 is set to kick off on February 21 (Saturday) with New Zealand facing Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This match holds significant importance for both teams as they strive to take their first step towards reaching the semi-finals of the tournament. However, the unpredictable weather in Sri Lanka could pose a major challenge for fans and players alike, with rain potentially impacting the match itself.

According to Accuweather.com, there is a 75% likelihood of rain in Colombo throughout Saturday. The heaviest showers are expected in the evening, with an 87% chance of rainfall during that period. Predictions indicate about 1.5 hours of rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Therefore, there is a substantial chance that rain could disrupt the match.

Nonetheless, while the match may not be completely canceled, it is likely to experience interruptions, leading to a reduction in overs.

What happens if New Zealand vs Pakistan match is canceled?

If the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match is canceled due to rain, there will be no reserve day. This is because the T20 World Cup 2026 only allocates reserve days for the semi-finals and finals. No reserve days are designated for the Group stage matches or the Super Eights.

As a result, if the match is canceled, both teams will receive one point each, as the game will be classified as a no-result.

Overs will begin to be reduced if play does not resume within 60 minutes of the scheduled start time. The umpires will wait until 8 pm, after which the teams will play fewer than 20 overs each. The minimum number of overs that must be played is five per side. Only after this threshold will the match be officially declared a washout.

