The first two T20I in the 5-match series between New Zealand and Pakistan began around 7 am IST. However, the match start time for the next match has been revised. Check out more details about the changes done.

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I will take place in Auckland.

After being knocked out in the league stage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the team of Pakistan came to New Zealand for a 5-match T20I and 3-match ODI series. However, things have not been well for the Men in Green as they lost their first two games. Meanwhile, the match timings for the NZ vs PAK 3rd game, which is scheduled to be played at Eden Park in Auckland, have been revised. The first two matches commenced at 6:45 am IST but the upcoming game will begin a little later than the original time.

New start time for NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I

The upcoming match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Auckland will begin with a five-hour delay at 11:45 am IST. The fourth and fifth T20Is in the series will also follow the same revised timings.

Where to watch NZ vs PAK 2025 matches?

Cricket fans who are eager to watch New Zealand and Pakistan T20I and ODI matches can see them on Sony Sports Network. Apart from this, matches can also be streamed online on the SonyLIV app.

NZ vs PAK series so far

First T20I - Pakistan faced a crushing defeat in the first game of the series. Men in Green were bowled out for just 91 and the total was chased by the host nation in the 11th over.

Second T20I - In the 2nd T20I as well, the Blackcaps clinched the match convincingly by 5 wickets. In 15 overs, Pakistan made 135 runs with a loss of 9 wickets. Chasing down a low-scoring total, the Kiwis achieved the target in the 14th over.