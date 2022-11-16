New Zealand vs India T20I, ODI series: Squads, schedule, venue, live streaming details- All you need to know

Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

Following their semi-final elimination in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup, India and New Zealand will aim to begin preparations for the next World Cup. With the 2023 ODI World Cup less than a year away, both sides will consider viable combinations for the subcontinent conditions, as well as personal alterations if necessary.

Here’s all you need to know about the New Zealand vs India T20I, ODI series:

IND vs NZ ODI Series Schedule

The first ODI will be played on Friday, November 25 at Eden Park in Auckland. (7AM IST)

The second ODI will be played on Sunday, November 27 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. (7AM IST)

The third ODI will be played on Wednesday, November 30 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. (7AM IST)

IND vs NZ T20I Series Schedule

The first T20I will be on Friday, November 18 at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. (12 PM IST)

The second T20I will be on Sunday, November 20 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. (12 PM IST)

The third T20I will be on Tuesday, November 22 at Mclean Park in Napier. (12 PM IST)

Live streaming details

New Zealand vs India, T20I, and ODI series will be live-streamed on Amazon prime. The series won’t be available to watch on television.

Squads- For T20I

India- Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (VC), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

New Zealand- Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

For ODI

India- Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

New Zealand- Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Tom Latham (wk), Matt Henry.

READ| 'Dhoni was this short': Martin Guptill recalls MS Dhoni's game changing run out in 2019 World Cup semi-final