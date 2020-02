New Zealand vs India, 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NZ vs IND today

Dream11 Prediction - New Zealand vs India

NZ vs IND 5th T20 Practice Match Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for New Zealand vs India match today at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on February 2.

New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul, Tim Seifert

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (C), Martin Guptill (VC), Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Shreyas Iyer

Allrounders – Mitchell Santner

Bowlers – Ish Sodhi, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini

NZ-XI vs IND My Dream11 Team

NZ-XI vs IND Probable Playing 11

Team New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Scott Kuggeleijn.

Team India (Playing XI): Virat Kohli/Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (WK), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube/Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.

