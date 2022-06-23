New Zealand vs England: Henry Nicholls out in the strangest dismissal you'll ever see

New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls was dismissed bizarrely after the bat deflected from his own teammate's bat and flew into the fielder's hands.

During the ongoing third and final Test of the series at Headingley between New Zealand and England, something weird happened on day 1. New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls was dismissed in one of the most bizarre ways that you'll ever see perhaps.

Jack Leach the beneficiary, celebrated as the wicket will certainly go down as one of the unluckiest dismissals in the glorious history of the gentleman's game.

Nicholls got out after the bat deflected from his own teammate's bat and flew into the fielder's hands.

The incident happened in the last over before tea break, as Nicholls attempted for a straight drive down the park, but inadvertently, the ball flew towards his teammate and non-striker batsman Daryl Mitchell.

Seeing the ball hurling in his direction, Mitchell reacted like any sane soul would, as he tried to get out of the way, however, the bat struck his bat, and flew in the direction of Alex Lees who was stationed at mid-off.

Nicholls was given out and his inning of 19 runs was cut short since the ball hadn't touched the ground, and hence the dismissal stood valid.

A video of the incident is now going viral, check out the bizarre dismissal here:

The look on Leach's face after the catch was completed says it all!

Talking about the match between New Zealand and England, the Kiwis won the toss and decided to bat first, however, it was the English bowlers who dominated the proceeding as day.

Skipper Kane Williamson was the second-highest run-scorer at 31 runs, behind Mitchell who was batting at 43 at the time of writing.

Both Leach and Stuart Broad registered two scalps each, as they didn't let New Zealand batters build any steam.