New Zealand vs England: Henry Nicholls out in the strangest dismissal you'll ever see

Headlines

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

Real life mystery: Tourists stuck for hours inside Agatha Christie's old UK home; know what happened

Ratan Tata’s hotels, technology deals likely to get a push from his Tata Sons successor after 20 years

40 years of Octopussy: Kabir Bedi recalls 'thrilling experience' of filming Roger Moore's James Bond film in Udaipur

Weather update: IMD issues rainfall warning in Delhi-NCR, orange alert in these states as Yamuna water level recedes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

Real life mystery: Tourists stuck for hours inside Agatha Christie's old UK home; know what happened

Kargil: Preparations in full swing for the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas in Dras

Male infertility: 8 superfoods to increase sperm count

AI reimagines Margot Robbie's Barbie as 'Jaipur Queen'

10 times Katrina Kaif inspired us with motivational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Liquor allowed in Delhi Metro: Here are the new conditions according to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Wrester Protest: Vinesh Phogat says life of complainants are in danger if Brij Bhushan walks free

“Not surprising at all…” Manish Tewari on former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s India ‘govt pressure’ remark

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

40 years of Octopussy: Kabir Bedi recalls 'thrilling experience' of filming Roger Moore's James Bond film in Udaipur

Badshah breaks silence on his conflict with 'self-centered' Honey Singh, claims latter made him sign 'blank papers'

HomeCricket

Cricket

New Zealand vs England: Henry Nicholls out in the strangest dismissal you'll ever see

New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls was dismissed bizarrely after the bat deflected from his own teammate's bat and flew into the fielder's hands.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 01:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

During the ongoing third and final Test of the series at Headingley between New Zealand and England, something weird happened on day 1. New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls was dismissed in one of the most bizarre ways that you'll ever see perhaps. 

Jack Leach the beneficiary, celebrated as the wicket will certainly go down as one of the unluckiest dismissals in the glorious history of the gentleman's game. 

Nicholls got out after the bat deflected from his own teammate's bat and flew into the fielder's hands. 

READ| India vs Leicestershire: Did Virat Kohli try to emulate Joe Root's bat-balancing act?

The incident happened in the last over before tea break, as Nicholls attempted for a straight drive down the park, but inadvertently, the ball flew towards his teammate and non-striker batsman Daryl Mitchell. 

Seeing the ball hurling in his direction, Mitchell reacted like any sane soul would, as he tried to get out of the way, however, the bat struck his bat, and flew in the direction of Alex Lees who was stationed at mid-off. 

Nicholls was given out and his inning of 19 runs was cut short since the ball hadn't touched the ground, and hence the dismissal stood valid.  

READ| 'Touchdown Dublin': Dinesh Karthik shares pic of Indian team as they arrive in Ireland

A video of the incident is now going viral, check out the bizarre dismissal here:

The look on Leach's face after the catch was completed says it all!

Talking about the match between New Zealand and England, the Kiwis won the toss and decided to bat first, however, it was the English bowlers who dominated the proceeding as day.

READ| India vs Leicestershire: Virat Kohli advises Prasidh Krishna, he dismisses Shreyas Iyer on next ball

Skipper Kane Williamson was the second-highest run-scorer at 31 runs, behind Mitchell who was batting at 43 at the time of writing. 

Both Leach and Stuart Broad registered two scalps each, as they didn't let New Zealand batters build any steam. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi floods: What is the difference between dam and barrage? Know here

Meet India's most expensive dog, worth more than annual salary of top CEOs

Income tax return: Last chance to file ITR without penalty; check e-verification process for FY 2022-23

ITR filing deadline: Rs 5,000 penalty to 7 years of jail, if taxpayers fail to do it before July 31

Sajid Nadiadwala to make 'biggest action film' Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff and A-lister villain: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE