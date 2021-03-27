New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NZ vs BAN Twenty20 in Hamilton
NZ vs BAN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 1st T20I in Hamilton, New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream 11 Team Player List.
New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in 1st T20I of three-match series at Hamilton | Photo: Blackcaps
Written By
Edited By
Anshul Gupta
Source
DNA webdesk
New Zealand will start as favourites after a thumping 3-0 win in the ODI series, in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, despite not having 5-6 of their main players, who have been rested and will be off to India on IPL duties.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be looking to forget the poor performances in the 50 overs and start afresh in the shortest format of the game.
Dream11 Prediction – New Zealand vs Bangladesh – 1st Twenty20 International
NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st Twenty20 International
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway
Batsmen: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Mohammad Mithun, Glenn Phillips
All-rounders: Mahmudullah, Daryl Mitchell
Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Mustafizur Rahman
NZ vs BAN 1st T20I Probable Playing XIs
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson
Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I My Dream11 Playing XI
Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway(vc), Mohammad Mithun, Glenn Phillips, Mahmudullah, Daryl Mitchell (c), Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Mustafizur Rahman
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Match Details
The match begins at 6.30 AM IST and will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, March 28. Unfortunately, no TV channel will be telecasting the NZ vs BAN series in India, however, the viewers can live stream all the matches of the series on the Fancode app.
Squads:
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Hamish Bennett
Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah(c), Mohammad Mithun, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam
Check Dream11 Prediction / NZ Dream11 Team / BAN Dream11 Team / New Zealand Dream11 Team / Bangladesh Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.