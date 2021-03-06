New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for NZ vs AUS Twenty20 in Wellington

The final game and the decider of the five-match T20I series promises to be a cracker of a game as the hosts New Zealand will be looking to improve their performance after a poor show in the previous game, after winning the first two. While the Australian team will look to continue their winning run after beating the New Zealand side in the last two games.

The best news for the visitors will be of seeing their skipper Aaron Finch come back into form and smashing one at that. While New Zealand would want to improve their death bowling and middle-order batting which has caused problems for them in the last two games.

Dream11 Prediction – New Zealand vs Australia – 5th Twenty20 International

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for New Zealand vs Australia 5th Twenty20 International

New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Batsmen: Josh Philippe, Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa

NZ vs AUS 5th T20I Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(w), Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I My Dream11 Playing XI

Tim Seifert, Josh Philippe, Aaron Finch(vc), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar(c), Jhye Richardson, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa

New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I Match Details

The match begins at 4.30 AM IST and will take place at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Sunday, March 7. Unfortunately, no TV channel will be telecasting the NZ vs AUS series in India, however, the viewers can live stream all the matches of the series on the Fancode app.

Squads

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(w), Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Andrew Tye, D Arcy Short, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha

