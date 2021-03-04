New Zealand vs Australia 4th T20I Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for NZ vs AUS Twenty20 in Wellington

NZ vs AUS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Wellington T20I, New Zealand vs Australia Dream 11 Team Player List.

Australia fought back nicely in the third T20I as skipper Aaron Finch and swashbuckling all-rounder Glenn Maxwell returned to run-scoring forms and blew away the Kiwis in the New Zealand capital. After losing first two games, the visitors desperately needed a win to stay alive in the series.

The series now stands at 2-1, while New Zealand will look to seal the series and Australia will look to level the five-match series going into the final encounter on Sunday.

Dream11 Prediction – New Zealand vs Australia – 4th Twenty20 International

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for New Zealand vs Australia 4th Twenty20 International

New Zealand vs Australia 4th T20I My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batsmen: Josh Philippe, Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa

NZ vs AUS 4th T20I Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(w), Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Matt Wade(w), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

New Zealand vs Australia 4th T20I My Dream11 Playing XI

Tim Seifert(wk), Josh Philippe, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Glenn Maxwell(c), Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Zampa

New Zealand vs Australia 4th T20I Match Details

The match begins at 11.30 AM IST and will take place at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday, March 5. Unfortunately, no TV channel will be telecasting the NZ vs AUS series in India, however, the viewers can live stream all the matches of the series on the Fancode app.

Squads

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(w), Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Andrew Tye, D Arcy Short, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha

Check Dream11 Prediction / NZ Dream11 Team / AUS Dream11 Team / New Zealand Dream11 Team / Australia Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.