New Zealand vs Australia 4th T20I Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for NZ vs AUS Twenty20 in Wellington

Headlines

Wordle 767 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 26

Meet India's richest billionaire in food, beverage industry who has Rs 85,160 crore net worth, know about his business

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

Meet IAS officer who failed in class 10, 12, but cracked UPSC in her first attempt at age of 22; know her story

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Diabetes: 8 rotis with low glycemic index

Health benefits of pineapple

Top 8 high protein foods for fat loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

HomeCricket

Cricket

New Zealand vs Australia 4th T20I Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for NZ vs AUS Twenty20 in Wellington

NZ vs AUS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Wellington T20I, New Zealand vs Australia Dream 11 Team Player List.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 04, 2021, 11:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Australia fought back nicely in the third T20I as skipper Aaron Finch and swashbuckling all-rounder Glenn Maxwell returned to run-scoring forms and blew away the Kiwis in the New Zealand capital. After losing first two games, the visitors desperately needed a win to stay alive in the series.

The series now stands at 2-1, while New Zealand will look to seal the series and Australia will look to level the five-match series going into the final encounter on Sunday.

Dream11 Prediction – New Zealand vs Australia – 4th Twenty20 International

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for New Zealand vs Australia 4th Twenty20 International

New Zealand vs Australia 4th T20I My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batsmen: Josh Philippe, Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa

NZ vs AUS 4th T20I Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(w), Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Matt Wade(w), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

New Zealand vs Australia 4th T20I My Dream11 Playing XI

Tim Seifert(wk), Josh Philippe, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Glenn Maxwell(c), Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Zampa

New Zealand vs Australia 4th T20I Match Details

The match begins at 11.30 AM IST and will take place at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday, March 5. Unfortunately, no TV channel will be telecasting the NZ vs AUS series in India, however, the viewers can live stream all the matches of the series on the Fancode app.

Squads

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(w), Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Andrew Tye, D Arcy Short, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha

Check Dream11 Prediction / NZ Dream11 Team / AUS Dream11 Team / New Zealand Dream11 Team / Australia Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: 7 things you must know about Indian Army's historic victory over Pakistan

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Tira beauty store has AI features, makeup vending machine; know discounts, brands

Weather update: IMD issues red alert in Karnataka, orange alert in UP, Himachal, Uttarakhand; check latest forecast

Viral video: Pakistan businessman weighs bride in 70 kg gold bricks, watch

Watch: Rubina Dilaik sparks pregnancy rumours with viral post, netizens say 'little appu or Rubi coming soon'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE