New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for NZ vs AUS Twenty20 in Christchurch

After being in the buzz over the last few days for creating a sensation in the IPL auction, the New Zealand and Australian cricketers will lock horns in the five-match T20I series starting Monday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

While the New Zealand team will be coming with their regular experienced players, Australia has decided to give some exciting youngsters a go, keeping an eye on the ICC T20World Cup later this year in India. With an attack comprising Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee in the ranks, Australia's batting-order with the likes of Philippe, Maxwell and out-of-form skipper Finch, will have a task cut-out for them.

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Batsmen: Josh Philippe, Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Zampa

NZ vs AUS 1st T20I Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(w), Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Matt Wade(w), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Daniel Sams/Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I My Dream11 Playing XI

Tim Seifert(wk), Josh Philippe, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Glenn Maxwell(c), Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Zampa

New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Match Details

The match begins at 11.30 AM IST and will take place at National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, February 22. Unfortunately, no TV channel will be telecasting the NZ vs AUS series in India, however, the viewers can live stream all the matches of the series on the Fancode app.

Squads

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(w), Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Andrew Tye, D Arcy Short, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha

