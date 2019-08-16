New Zealand take 177 runs lead on day three of Test against Sri Lanka

New Zealand on Friday scored 195 runs for the loss of seven wickets on day three of the first Test match against Sri Lanka, taking a lead of 177 runs.

Earlier, Sri Lanka ended their first innings with a tally of 267 runs after Suranga Lakmal and Niroshan Dickwella resumed batting with an overnight score of 227/7.

However, Trent Boult did not take much time to send Lakmal back to the pavilion to end his 40-run innings. Soon after, William Somerville got rid of Dickwella (61).

Lahiru Kumara and Lasith Embuldeniya then took charge but the latter was given LBW off Somerville's delivery, ending the Sri Lanka innings.

Jeet Raval and Tom Latham started New Zealand's second innings. Dhananjaya de Silva provided Sri Lanka with the first breakthrough as he dismissed Raval (4) in the eighth over.

Kane Williamson then joined Latham but failed to leave a mark on the field as he gave an easy catch to Kusal Perera off Lasith Embuldeniya's delivery. Williamson could manage only four runs.

Embuldeniya provided another breakthrough to his side in his next over as he took the wicket of Ross Taylor (3).

Henry Nicholls and Latham played cautiously and avoided risky shots as the side was reduced to 25/3 by the Sri Lankan bowlers. Both kept the scoreboard moving and staged a 56-run partnership. Latham was just five runs away from his half-century when Akila Dananjaya took his wicket.

BJ Watling was the next batsman but failed to set up a partnership as Nicholls (26) was caught at the slip off Dhananjaya de Silva's ball. With Nicholls' dismissal, half of the New Zealand team was back in the pavilion.

Mitchell Santner managed to score 12 runs before Embuldeniya dismissed him. Tim Southee added 54 runs to the board along with Watling.

Soon after Watling's half-century, Southee was stumped off Embuldeniya's ball after scoring 23 runs.

Watling (63*) and William Somerville (5*) will resume the innings tomorrow at 195/7 after the action on day three of the first match of the two-Test series came to an end due to bad light.