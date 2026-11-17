Ahead of the India Test series, Blackcaps suffered a major blow as their star all-rounder has been ruled out due to a hand fracture. Check out his replacement in the New Zealand squad.

After losing the 5-match T20I and ODI series to India, New Zealand have suffered a major setback ahead of the 2-match Test series. Yes, you read it right! Star all-rounder Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the upcoming series due to a hand fracture, which he sustained in the fifth and final game of the ODI series in Mount Maunganui. After scans, a fracture was confirmed in his right hand, as a result of which Santner was ruled out. The first match in the 2-match series will be played in Wellington on Thursday, November 1.

His recovery will also decide whether Santner is included in the squad for the upcoming 4-match Test series against Australia, starting December 9.

Announcing the news, New Zealand Cricket issued a statement and said," White-ball captain Mitch Santner has been ruled out of the Blackcaps upcoming two-Test series against India after being struck on the hand while batting during the 5th ODI. Scans have revealed that Santner has fractured his right hand. His return-to-play timeline is being worked through, and his involvement in the Test series to Australia will be updated in due course.''

Who is replacing Santner in New Zealand squad?

In Santner's absence, New Zealand have added all-rounder Dean Foxcroft to their 14-member squad. ''Central Districts spin-bowling all-rounder Dean Foxcroft, who made his Test debut against Ireland in May, has been called into the squad to replace Santner,'' the statement further said.

For those unversed, New Zealand are currently leading the World Test Championship rankings and are in close contest with South Africa for the top position. On the other hand, Team India are also not far behind and are sitting in the fourth spot, but there is a huge gap in PCT between the two sides.

Updated New Zealand Test squad vs India

Tom Latham (C)

Devon Conway

Tom Blundell

Daryl Mitchell

Henry Nicholls

Glenn Phillips

Rachin Ravindra

Jacob Duffy

Dean Foxcroft

Matt Henry

Kyle Jamieson

Nathan Smith

Blair Tickner

Will Young