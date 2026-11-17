CRICKET
Ahead of the India Test series, Blackcaps suffered a major blow as their star all-rounder has been ruled out due to a hand fracture. Check out his replacement in the New Zealand squad.
After losing the 5-match T20I and ODI series to India, New Zealand have suffered a major setback ahead of the 2-match Test series. Yes, you read it right! Star all-rounder Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the upcoming series due to a hand fracture, which he sustained in the fifth and final game of the ODI series in Mount Maunganui. After scans, a fracture was confirmed in his right hand, as a result of which Santner was ruled out. The first match in the 2-match series will be played in Wellington on Thursday, November 1.
His recovery will also decide whether Santner is included in the squad for the upcoming 4-match Test series against Australia, starting December 9.
Announcing the news, New Zealand Cricket issued a statement and said," White-ball captain Mitch Santner has been ruled out of the Blackcaps upcoming two-Test series against India after being struck on the hand while batting during the 5th ODI. Scans have revealed that Santner has fractured his right hand. His return-to-play timeline is being worked through, and his involvement in the Test series to Australia will be updated in due course.''
In Santner's absence, New Zealand have added all-rounder Dean Foxcroft to their 14-member squad. ''Central Districts spin-bowling all-rounder Dean Foxcroft, who made his Test debut against Ireland in May, has been called into the squad to replace Santner,'' the statement further said.
For those unversed, New Zealand are currently leading the World Test Championship rankings and are in close contest with South Africa for the top position. On the other hand, Team India are also not far behind and are sitting in the fourth spot, but there is a huge gap in PCT between the two sides.
Tom Latham (C)
Devon Conway
Tom Blundell
Daryl Mitchell
Henry Nicholls
Glenn Phillips
Rachin Ravindra
Jacob Duffy
Dean Foxcroft
Matt Henry
Kyle Jamieson
Nathan Smith
Blair Tickner
Will Young