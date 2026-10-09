New Zealand suffer huge double injury blow ahead of India T20Is; full revised squad inside

New Zealand have suffered a double injury setback ahead of their T20I series against India forcing changes to their squad. Two replacements have been named as the Black Caps prepare for the five-match T20I series which begins on October 22.

New Zealand faces a significant setback heading into their five-match T20I series against India, with two key players sidelined by injury. Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes have been ruled out of the competition.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced this development on Friday. Chapman is dealing with a left hamstring injury sustained during play, while Foulkes is recovering from a right hip flexor injury. To fill these gaps, New Zealand has brought in all-rounder Josh Clarkson and fast bowler Blair Tickner as replacements. The series kicks off on 22 October.

Chapman's injury occurred during European league action

Mark Chapman picked up his left hamstring injury while competing in the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL) season. This injury will keep him out of the T20I series against India, though he's expected to return for the subsequent five-match ODI series.

Zak Foulkes sustained his right hip-flexor injury during a Canterbury training session. The exact timeline for his recovery remains uncertain. New Zealand Cricket has yet to establish when the fast bowler will be ready to return to competitive cricket.

Head coach expresses disappointment over player absences

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter has expressed his support for Josh Clarkson and Blair Tickner as they prepare for the challenging India series. Walter commented, "I'm deeply disappointed for Mark and Jack. I'm hoping they both recover quickly."

He continued, "We're fortunate to have Josh and Blair's expertise available to us. Both players are thrilled about participating in what promises to be an exciting T20 series."

T20I series commences on 22 October

The five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand will commence on 22 October. This matchup reunites the teams following their T20 World Cup final encounter earlier this year. India claimed victory in that final to secure the championship. The Indian squad will aim to maintain its strong momentum throughout this upcoming tour.

Mitchell Santner will lead New Zealand's charge. The team combines promising newcomers with seasoned veterans. Opening batters Tim Seifert and Finn Allen are expected to be key contributors, having demonstrated strong form in their recent performances.

Five T20 International matches are scheduled across four cities: Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland, and Hamilton. Following these T20Is, India and New Zealand will compete in five One-Day Internationals and two Test matches. The entire Indian tour of New Zealand will span over a month.

Updated New Zealand T20I squad v India: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner

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