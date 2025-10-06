New Zealand's Sophie Devine scripts history, achieves major milestone in ICC Women's World Cup and becomes...

In the ongoing ICC CWC match with South Africa, New Zealand's skipper Sophie Devine etched her name in the history books by playing another 50+ run knock. Know more about it below.

New Zealand skipper and star batter Sophie Devine, who is playing her 300th international game for White Ferns, etched her name in history books on Monday after she entered the list of top 10 run-scorers in the ICC Women's World Cup. In the current ongoing match against South Africa, she scored 85 off 98 balls, including nine boundaries at an 86.73 strike rate. Batting first, NZ were bundled out at 231 in the 48th over, with Sophie emerging as the top run-scorer in the side.

Sophie Devine scripts history, creates major ICC CWC record

With this innings, Sophie has now entered the list of top 10 run-getters in ICC CWC as she has now 866 runs to her name in 27 World Cup matches and 24 innings, which includes three centuries and three 50+ run knocks.

New Zealand's Debbie Hockley currently tops the chart with 1,501 runs in 45 matches and 43 innings, which includes two centuries and 10 half-centuries. India's Mithali Raj is in the second position with 1,328 runs in 38 matches and 36 innings, which includes two centuries and 11 fifties.

Deets about NZ vs SA match

New Zealand won the Toss and opted to bat first against South Africa. After losing a couple of early wickets, Sophie and Georgina Plimmer brought some stability to the White Ferns' innings with a 57-run stand for the 3rd wicket. In the end, NZ managed to post 231 on board.

In reply, South Africa showcased a stellar performance with the bat and have breached the 150-run mark with a loss of just one wicket. Currently, Tazmin Brits and Sune Luus are at the crease with 78 and 46 runs on board, respectively.