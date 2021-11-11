New Zealand shock favourites England to reach first-ever T20 World Cup final

New Zealand have done it. The Blackcaps have avenged the loss of the 2019 World Cup final as they beat the hot favourites England in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 to reach their first-ever final of the tournament.

This will be New Zealand's third final in two and a half years and having won the World Test Championship (WTC), a T20 World Cup trophy in the same year will be the cherry on the top and the wounds of 2019 heartbreak would be healed a little more.

Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl first as has been the case throughout the tournament and their new-ball bowlers put England's new opening pair of Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow under pressure and didn't let them off the hook.

Adam Milne removed Bairstow and New Zealand's best bowler in the competition Ish Sodhi accounted for England's best batter in the tournament, Buttler. The run-rate was six-ish and even though Dawid Malan hit four boundaries through the covers, it never got into the danger area for New Zealand.

However, a six off Tim Southee and Moeen Ali unleashing himself against Ish Sodhi meant England got the push they needed. A couple of lusty blows from Liam Livingstone and Moeen getting to a half-century helped England get to 166, which was par on a surface that was holding a bit and some balls were zipping through.

The Kiwis, however, got off to the worst start possible losing two of their main batters in Martin Guptill and skipper Kane Williamson cheaply. The rebuilding phase got extended for a little longer than they would have hoped for but Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway ensured that they stuck at the wicket.

The partnership was going run-a-ball before Conway hit a couple of big shots and Mitchell too took Mark Wood to the cleaners and slowly and gradually New Zealand were coming back.

Just when Conway was hitting his straps, the golden arm of Livingstone got the better of him. He didn't stop as he removed Glenn Phillips as well, part of a very economical spell of 2/22 in four overs.

New Zealand required 57 runs off the last four overs and the men in red were in the driver's seat. But Jimmy Neesham had revenge on his mind.

After being on the wrong side of it in 2019 and being at the centre of that super-over chaos at Lord's, Neesham belted Jordan's slot bowling for two sixes and a four and with some luck going by his side, the Blackcaps managed to accumulate 23 runs off the over and now the pressure had changed sides.

Adil Rashid came to bowl at a very critical point and was thumped for a six by Neesham and a six by Mitchell. Even though he got the left-hander out on the last ball, he conceded 14 runs in the five balls before that.

Daryl Mitchell goes to his first T20I 50 with a vital six! Key partnership going with Jimmy Neesham 27*. 146/4 in the 18th over.

With three sixes, Neesham did his job scoring 27 runs in just 11 balls, now it was over to the set batter, playing on 53. Mitchell was like, Neesham had his fun against Jordan, he would have his share against Chris Woakes.

Two sixes off two balls and a four of the last delivery and Mitchell, who hadn't opened in professional cricket before this tournament and did in warm-ups just as an experiment took his side into their third final, that too in all three formats.

Mitchell remained unbeaten on 72 off 47 with four fours and four sixes as it was England's second straight heartbreak in knockouts of the T20 World Cup.

New Zealand will now wait for the winner of the Pakistan vs Australia match, in the final, which is their first-ever in the history of the tournament.