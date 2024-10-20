Suzie Bates has played a crucial role in elevating the status of women's cricket on a global scale, showcasing her talent both with the bat and as a leader on the field.

The highly anticipated final clash of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 between New Zealand and South Africa is set to be a memorable one for veteran Suzie Bates. Even before the match reaches its conclusion, Bates has already etched her name in the annals of women's international cricket history. The match, taking place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, marks a significant milestone in Bates' illustrious career, redefining her enduring presence and dominance in the game over the years.

Following South Africa's victory in the toss and decision to bowl first, team captains Laura Wolvaardt and Sophie Devine revealed their respective playing XIs. Bates was a key inclusion in New Zealand's lineup, marking her 334th international appearance in women’s cricket. With this achievement, Bates has surpassed Mithali Raj, who previously held the record with 333 international appearances, making her the most capped female player in international cricket.

Joining Bates in this elite list of women international players are renowned names such as Ellyse Perry from Australia, Harmanpreet Kaur from India, and Charlotte Edwards from England.

Most appearances in Women’s international cricket

334 – Suzie Bates

333 – Mithali Raj

322 – Ellyse Perry

316 – Harmanpreet Kaur

309 – Charlotte Edwards

Suzie Bates has played a crucial role in elevating the status of women's cricket on a global scale, showcasing her talent both with the bat and as a leader on the field.

In the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, New Zealand had a remarkable performance, finishing second in their group ahead of strong contenders like India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. The team went on to defeat West Indies in the semi-finals, earning a spot in the final against South Africa. Both teams are vying for their first-ever title in this prestigious tournament.

