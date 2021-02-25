NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I: New Zealand's Martin Guptill breaks Rohit Sharma's THIS record

In the T20I series between New Zealand and Australia, Martin Guptill ran roughshod over the Aussie bowlers on Thursday as he smashed 97 off 50 deliveries helped power the Kiwis to a mammoth 219/7 in Dunedin.

The opener belted six fours and eight sixes during his assault entertaining the capacity crowd and during his innings, Guptill surpassed India opener Rohit Sharma's record in T20Is.

Guptill now has 132 sixes from 96 T20Is which is the most by any batsman in the shortest format of the game to date. He has five more maximums than the previous record-holder Rohit who has 127 from 108 matches.

England skipper Eoin Morgan is next in the list with 113 sixes from 97 matches while Colin Munro (107) and Chris Gayle (105) complete the top-five.

Gayle has played just 58 matches and there are reports that the 41-year-old veteran is set for a comeback after almost two years he last played a T20I f0r West Indies.

Rank Player Innings 6s 1 Martin Guptill (New Zealand) 96* 132 2 Rohit Sharma (India) 108 127 3 Eoin Morgan (England) 94 113 4 Colin Munro (New Zealand) 62 107 5 Chris Gayle (West Indies) 54 105 6 Aaron Finch (Australia) 68* 97 7 Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) 70 91 8 David Warner (Australia) 81 89 9 Glenn Maxwell (Australia) 61* 87 10 Shane Watson (Australia) 56 83

As for Guptill, the knock ended his dry spell that stretched back to November 2019 when he last passed 50 in a T20I. Since then, in 12 innings, he went without hitting a half-century. However, now keeping the T20 World Cup in mind, he is making sure to secure his place in the playing XI