New Zealand's IPL contingent joins team's training camp ahead of England series

Three players Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson and physio Tommie Simsek arrived from the Maldives and joined the rest of the team.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2021, 10:41 PM IST

New Zealand's entire contingent has now finally started training ahead of the two-match Test series against England before the World Test Championship (WTC) final against England. New Zealand side, who started their first training camp in Southampton have been training indoors because of the relentless rains in the city, were joined by the IPL contingent skipper Kane Williamson, pacer Kyle Jamieson, all-rounder Mitchell Santner, physio Tommie Simsek and Chris Donaldson, the national team's strength and conditioning coach.

The five members of the side were part of the suspended IPL 2021 and had stopped over to the Maldives before arriving in the UK last week for three Test matches in England. However, the three players too had to train indoors because of the rain.

'Back together! In positive news the IPL contingent have joined team training for the first time today. In not so positive news the team are training inside again,” the BLACKCAPS tweeted.

The Kiwis will play the two Test matches at Lord's from June 2 and at Edgbaston from June 10 before the WTC final from June 18 when they come back to Southampton.

 

