New Zealand register highest run-chase victory in T20 World Cup, beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets

New Zealand began its ICC T20I World Cup 2026 campaign with a 5-wicket win against Afghanistan. This also marks the Blackcaps' highest successful run-chase in the T20 World Cup history.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 08, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

New Zealand register highest run-chase victory in T20 World Cup, beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand defeated Afghanistan on Sunday by 5 wickets in Match No 4 of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026. The win by the Kiwis, played at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, also marked their highest successful run-chase in the T20 World Cup history. Afghanistan won the Toss and opted to bat first, scoring 182 runs in 20 overs. Gulbadin Naib slammed 63 off just 35 balls, a major portion of which came after the Powerplay when he shifted gears. His knock included three boundaries and four maximums.

In the end, Afghanistan scored 182/6 in 20 overs, which was considered a good total for New Zealand as the Kiwis have never chased such a big target ever in T20 World Cup history. For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson took two wickets, whereas Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, and Rachin Ravindra each took one wicket. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Chasing 183, New Zealand's innings began with two wickets falling quickly, courtesy of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who removed Finn Allen and Rachin Ravindra on back-to-back deliveries. Later opener Tim Seifert's 65 off 42 balls and Glenn Phillips 42 in 25 balls in the middle helped the Blackcaps reach the target comfortably in the 18th over.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Tim Seifert also won the Player of the Match award for his important knock after the early debacles. Meanwhile, New Zealand will play its next game against the UAE on February 10, followed by an important one against South Africa on February 14.

