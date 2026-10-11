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New Zealand players to wear limited-edition 'Kotahitanga' kit in upcoming ODI series vs India; here's why

New Zealand cricket players will don a limited-edition ‘Kotahitanga’ kit during the upcoming ODI series against India. The special jersey celebrates unity, togetherness and the spirit of Māori culture, highlighting the values and identity behind this meaningful initiative on the international stage.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 11, 2026, 12:53 PM IST

New Zealand players to wear limited-edition 'Kotahitanga' kit in upcoming ODI series vs India; here's why
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New Zealand’s cricketers are set to wear a special limited-edition jersey for their first ODI against India on November 4. The new shirt marks 100 years of sporting ties between the two countries. It’s not just a jersey—it’s a collaboration. Artists Shiv Narandas and Jai Pancha, both New Zealanders of Indian heritage, joined forces with Ben Thomason, a local artist to create a design that blends elements from both cultures.

According to the New Zealand Cricket website, “Thomason weaved Māori kōwhaiwhai patterns over a background of haehae lines to connect the living with those who have passed, honour the people who built the bond between the nations, and celebrate what it means to players, fans and those behind the scenes.”

Narandas and Pancha added their touch choosing three Indian motifs: the lotus, India’s national flower; a repeating ogee pattern taken from Indian architecture; and the mandala, which brings a balanced, symmetrical look that fits naturally with Māori design traditions.

NZC’s Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Glenn Critchley couldn’t hide his excitement. “We’re absolutely wrapped with the design. The artists have created a beautiful balance between a distinct Māori design and a distinct Indian design that speaks to the bond between our nations. Sport underpins the unity between New Zealand and India, and we hope this shirt will be a collector’s item treasured by New Zealand and Indian cricket fans for years to come,” he said.

Looking at the tour schedule, India and New Zealand will meet in 12 matches over the coming weeks. The tour begins with five T20 games, starting October 22 in Christchurch. The five-match ODI series kicks off on November 4, leading into two Test matches to wrap things up.

New Zealand announced their squad for the ODIs earlier today. Rachin Ravindra returns after missing the T20Is with a shoulder injury. Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert are also back in the ODI mix. Allen and Ferguson haven’t played an ODI in three years and Seifert last appeared in a 50-overs match a year and a half ago. After the first three ODIs, several players will be replaced to prepare for the Test series, which starts just four days after the final one-dayer.

New Zealand Squad for ODIs 1-3: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner

For ODIs 4 & 5: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (WK), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (WK), Blair Tickner, Will Young

Also read| Hardik Pandya turns 33! Mahieka Sharma shares emotional birthday letter detailing his journey and MI signing

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