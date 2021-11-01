'New Zealand played with Virat Kohli's ego': Harbhajan Singh on Indian skipper's dismissal

India's horror start to their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 has meant that they have to be at their absolute best with their game, skill, luck and everything in the remainder of the tournament as their NRR took a massive hit after an 8-wicket loss to New Zealand, as they chased down 111 runs in just 14.3 overs.

The players seemed confused as to whether to take a few balls or to go after the bowling, so dot balls kept creeping up and when they decided to attack, they were finding fielders. Skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma fell to their nemesis Ish Sodhi, who has now 19 wickets to his name against India in T20Is.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh speaking on Star Sports said that Ish Sodhi played with Kohli's ego and this is where he got his success on Sunday. Harbhajan said that Sodhi denied Kohli singles, which is his natural game -- rotating the strike, getting into the flow and then start hitting -- and he was bound to play a big shot.

"They [New Zealand] played with Virat Kohli’s ego. They said that they will not give him the runs, if you come at the start and play the big shot, it’s fine but they will not give the singles. When you hurt a big player’s ego by not giving the singles, they play a shot like Virat Kohli played today," Harbhajan said.

"Kohli’s shot is not his natural game. He tried what he doesn’t do. If he had hit the same ball over cover or played after stepping out, I feel that would have been a better option," he further added.

It was a monumental collapse as Ravindra Jadeja's face-saving 26* helped India get to a score of 110 runs, otherwise, it looked impossible at one point.

India now have to win all their remaining games, while ensuring that they win big to help improve their NRR while hoping for Afghanistan to beat New Zealand.