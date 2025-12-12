FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
New Zealand overtake Pakistan in WTC Standings after 9 wicket win over West Indies: Check Team India's rank

The Blackcaps registered an impressive win over the Windies in the Wellington Test, and with this win, they have surpassed India and Pakistan in the WTC Standings.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 01:37 PM IST

New Zealand registered a comprehensive win over West Indies in Wellington on Friday, which has boosted their prospects of a second appearance in the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC). Jacob Duffy's 5-wicket haul helped the hosts to dismiss the Windies' second innings for just 128. With this win, the Blackcaps have taken a 1-0 lead in the series and banked 12 valuable points, which allowed them to surpass Pakistan and India in the ICC Test Rankings. New Zealand are now only behind Australia and South Africa in the standings.

 

On the other hand, the West Indies are currently at the bottom of the standings with the lowest PCT.

 

Coming back to the match, New Zealand won the Toss and decided to bowl first. The Blackcaps dismissed the visitors at 205 in the first innings and in reply posted 278/9 before declaring. In the second innings, the Windies were bundled out at 128, courtesy of stellar bowling from Duffy. On Day 3, New Zealand were given a target of just 56, which they achieved within 10 overs, losing just one wicket.

 

The next match between New Zealand and the West Indies will be played in Mount Maunganui, starting December 18.

 

ICC WTC 2025-27 Standings

 

Australia - 100 PCT

South Africa - 75 PCT

New Zealand - 66.67 PCT

Sri Lanka - 66.67 PCT

Pakistan - 50 PCT

India - 48.15 PCT

England - 30.95 PCT

Bangladesh - 16.67 PCT

West Indies - 4.76 PCT

 

