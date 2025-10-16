FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Guneet Monga reveals she would cast this actor in late Irrfan Khan’s role for The Lunchbox 2 opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nestle Layoffs: FMCG giant to layoff 16,000 jobs in..., new CEO Philipp Navratil says ‘Hard but neccessary...’,

Delhi Crime Season 3: 'Madam Sir' Shefali Shah takes on 'Badi Didi' Huma Qureshi in human trafficking case, release date out

After India stops buying oil, Russia offers fighter jets, missiles, tanks, drones, anti-drones, and frigates, what can US do now?

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma take charge: Inside India’s high-intensity Perth training session ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Turns 27: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji's film gives out these heartwarming life lessons about…

Wipro Q2 Results: Azim Premji's IT company reports net profit of Rs 3246 crore, slightly below...

Dhurandhar Title Track: Ranveer Singh unleashes ferocious avatar with Hanumankind, netizens call it 'Diwali dhamaka'

New Zealand maestro Kane Williamson returns to IPL, joins Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants in game-changing role

This is world’s longest escalator in China, it descends deep beneath the surface, it's in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Guneet Monga reveals she would cast this actor in late Irrfan Khan’s role for The Lunchbox 2 opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Guneet Monga reveals she would cast this actor in late Irrfan Khan’s role for Th

Nestle Layoffs: FMCG giant to layoff 16,000 jobs in..., new CEO Philipp Navratil says ‘Hard but neccessary...’,

Nestle Layoffs: FMCG giant to layoff 16,000 jobs in..., new CEO Philipp Navratil

After India stops buying oil, Russia offers fighter jets, missiles, tanks, drones, anti-drones, and frigates, what can US do now?

Russia offers fighter jets, missiles, tanks, drones, what can US do now?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeCricket

CRICKET

New Zealand maestro Kane Williamson returns to IPL, joins Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants in game-changing role

The appointment also marks the end of Zaheer Khan’s stint as LSG’s mentor, who joined after Gautam Gambhir’s departure to KKR. Former England cricketer Carl Crowe has also joined as spin bowling coach, consolidating Lucknow’s revamped support team.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 04:31 PM IST

New Zealand maestro Kane Williamson returns to IPL, joins Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants in game-changing role
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran cricketer Kane Williamson from New Zealand is poised to make his much-anticipated return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have secured the expertise of the former Kiwi captain, albeit in a new capacity. The franchise revealed on Thursday that Williamson will be joining the team as a Strategic Advisor.

In addition to Williamson, LSG has also welcomed former England first-class cricketer Carl Daniel Crowe, who has been appointed as the spin bowling coach. Crowe previously served as the spin bowling coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League.

Australian Justin Langer will continue to lead the franchise as head coach, with Bharat Arun assisting him as the bowling coach.

“We enter every IPL season full of hope and expectation. 2026 is no exception and we are excited about the work we have ahead of us as we continue building a franchise into one the Goenka family, our players, sponsors, supporters and fans are all immensely proud of. The work hasn’t stopped since the end of last season as we prepare to make our mark on this season’s IPL. The hope, expectation and passion for LSG is growing strongly. We are looking forward to strengthening our squad in the coming months. And, we look forward to seeing Ekana bathed in blue when the season kicks off,” said Langer.

At 35 years old, Williamson remains active in international cricket, boasting an impressive record of 9,276 runs in 105 Test matches, which includes 33 centuries and 37 half-centuries. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), he has accumulated 7,235 runs across 173 matches, averaging 49.2, with 15 centuries and 47 fifties to his name. In the T20 International format, Williamson has scored 2,575 runs in 93 matches at a strike rate of 123.1, including 18 half-centuries.

“I’m really excited to be joining LSG. They have a hugely talented squad and a great group of coaches, which I’m looking forward to working alongside. It’s always special being involved in the IPL, the best franchise competition in the game,” said Williamson.

The Lucknow Super Giants made their IPL debut in 2022, successfully qualifying for the playoffs in their inaugural season. They finished third in 2022 and matched that performance the following year with another third-place finish. However, the subsequent two seasons have been less favorable for LSG, as they ended up in seventh place in both 2024 and 2025.

Also read| 8 records Rohit Sharma can break during Australia tour: Hitman set to play his 500th international match in Perth

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG win for Narayana Murthy's Infosys as it gets Rs 14000 crore contract from...; set to deliver...
BIG win for Narayana Murthy's Infosys as it gets Rs 14000 crore contract from...
India’s indigenous Astra Mark 2 missile a new fear for Pakistan, DRDO expands range to over 200 km; how powerful is it?
India’s indigenous Astra Mark 2 missile a new fear for Pakistan, DRDO expands ra
Nepalese student Bipin Joshi, sole 'Hindu' hostage in Hamas custody, confirmed dead
Bipin Joshi, sole 'Hindu' hostage in Hamas custody, confirmed dead
US official issues BIG statement on trade relations with China: 'President Trump is...'
US' BIG statement on trade ties with China: 'President Trump is...'
BIG development in Durgapur rape case, survivor's friend arrested as police rule out gang-rape
BIG development in Durgapur rape case, police arrest survivor's friend
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE