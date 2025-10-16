New Zealand maestro Kane Williamson returns to IPL, joins Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants in game-changing role

The appointment also marks the end of Zaheer Khan’s stint as LSG’s mentor, who joined after Gautam Gambhir’s departure to KKR. Former England cricketer Carl Crowe has also joined as spin bowling coach, consolidating Lucknow’s revamped support team.

Veteran cricketer Kane Williamson from New Zealand is poised to make his much-anticipated return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have secured the expertise of the former Kiwi captain, albeit in a new capacity. The franchise revealed on Thursday that Williamson will be joining the team as a Strategic Advisor.

In addition to Williamson, LSG has also welcomed former England first-class cricketer Carl Daniel Crowe, who has been appointed as the spin bowling coach. Crowe previously served as the spin bowling coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League.

Australian Justin Langer will continue to lead the franchise as head coach, with Bharat Arun assisting him as the bowling coach.

“We enter every IPL season full of hope and expectation. 2026 is no exception and we are excited about the work we have ahead of us as we continue building a franchise into one the Goenka family, our players, sponsors, supporters and fans are all immensely proud of. The work hasn’t stopped since the end of last season as we prepare to make our mark on this season’s IPL. The hope, expectation and passion for LSG is growing strongly. We are looking forward to strengthening our squad in the coming months. And, we look forward to seeing Ekana bathed in blue when the season kicks off,” said Langer.

At 35 years old, Williamson remains active in international cricket, boasting an impressive record of 9,276 runs in 105 Test matches, which includes 33 centuries and 37 half-centuries. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), he has accumulated 7,235 runs across 173 matches, averaging 49.2, with 15 centuries and 47 fifties to his name. In the T20 International format, Williamson has scored 2,575 runs in 93 matches at a strike rate of 123.1, including 18 half-centuries.

“I’m really excited to be joining LSG. They have a hugely talented squad and a great group of coaches, which I’m looking forward to working alongside. It’s always special being involved in the IPL, the best franchise competition in the game,” said Williamson.

The Lucknow Super Giants made their IPL debut in 2022, successfully qualifying for the playoffs in their inaugural season. They finished third in 2022 and matched that performance the following year with another third-place finish. However, the subsequent two seasons have been less favorable for LSG, as they ended up in seventh place in both 2024 and 2025.

