New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell beats Virat Kohli to become No 1 batter in ICC ODI rankings

CRICKET
In the latest ICC ODI Rankings for batters, Virat Kohli has lost his top spot to New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, who recently also won the Player of the Series award against India.
Daryl Mitchell, New Zealand's star batter who won the Player of the Series award in the recently concluded ODI series against India, has surpassed Virat Kohli to become the world's number one batter in the latest ICC rankings. Kohli has been in the top position for his recent performances spanning from the Australia tour to the New Zealand ODIs at home. On the other hand, Mitchell registered back-to-back centuries, helping the Blackcaps seal their first-ever ODI series on Indian soil. He also became the Player of the Series for scoring 352 runs in three matches, removing Kohli from the top spot.
Notably, Kohli was the second-highest run-scorer in the recently concluded ODI series, amassing 240 runs in three games. As per the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters, Mitchell has 845 rating points, outshining Kohli's 795, who is now in the second position. Kohli lost his numero uno position in just a week, which he achieved for the first time since 2021.
Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) - 845 Ratings
Virat Kohli (India) - 795 Ratings
Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) - 764 Ratings
Rohit Sharma (India) - 757 Ratings
Shubman Gill (India) - 723 Ratings
Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 722 Ratings
Harry Tector (Ireland) - 708 Ratings
Shai Hope (West Indies) - 701 Ratings
Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka) - 690 Ratings
KL Rahul (India) - 670 Ratings
Shreyas Iyer (India) - 656 Ratings
Travis Head (Australia) - 653 Ratings
Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 646 Ratings
Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) - 639 Ratings
Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 538 Ratings
Salman Ali Agha (Pakistan) - 631 Ratings
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan) - 626 Ratings
Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) - 626 Ratings
Paul Stirling (Ireland) - 625 Ratings
Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) - 610 Ratings