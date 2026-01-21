FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell beats Virat Kohli to become No 1 batter in ICC ODI rankings

In the latest ICC ODI Rankings for batters, Virat Kohli has lost his top spot to New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, who recently also won the Player of the Series award against India.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 04:12 PM IST

Daryl Mitchell, New Zealand's star batter who won the Player of the Series award in the recently concluded ODI series against India, has surpassed Virat Kohli to become the world's number one batter in the latest ICC rankings. Kohli has been in the top position for his recent performances spanning from the Australia tour to the New Zealand ODIs at home. On the other hand, Mitchell registered back-to-back centuries, helping the Blackcaps seal their first-ever ODI series on Indian soil. He also became the Player of the Series for scoring 352 runs in three matches, removing Kohli from the top spot.

 

Notably, Kohli was the second-highest run-scorer in the recently concluded ODI series, amassing 240 runs in three games. As per the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters, Mitchell has 845 rating points, outshining Kohli's 795, who is now in the second position. Kohli lost his numero uno position in just a week, which he achieved for the first time since 2021.

 

ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings

 

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) - 845 Ratings

Virat Kohli (India) - 795 Ratings

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) - 764 Ratings

Rohit Sharma (India) - 757 Ratings

Shubman Gill (India) - 723 Ratings

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 722 Ratings

Harry Tector (Ireland) - 708 Ratings

Shai Hope (West Indies) - 701 Ratings

Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka) - 690 Ratings

KL Rahul (India) - 670 Ratings

Shreyas Iyer (India) - 656 Ratings

Travis Head (Australia) - 653 Ratings

Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 646 Ratings

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) - 639 Ratings

Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 538 Ratings

Salman Ali Agha (Pakistan) - 631 Ratings

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan) - 626 Ratings

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) - 626 Ratings

Paul Stirling (Ireland) - 625 Ratings

Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) - 610 Ratings

