KKR's Tim Seifert breaks down as he recalls his COVID-19 experience during IPL 2021

New Zealand and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Tim Seifert broke down while recalling his COVID-19 experience in India when he had tested positive after the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the rise in the number of cases in the bio-bubble.

Seifert, who was part of the Eoin Morgan-led side had become the fourth player from the franchise to test positive for COVID-19 after Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier and Prasidh Krishna had all tested positive for the coronavirus.

Seifert had returned with positive tests when he was tested as part of the travel protocols before he was to fly back to New Zealand after the tournament was suspended. Now, in a virtual conference, Seifert said that it felt like the world stopped for a bit when he was undergoing isolation. Seifert said that his heart just sank when an official told him that he tested positive.

Now back in New Zealand and under strict hotel quarantine, Seifert while talking to reporters said, "The world kind of stops a little bit. I just couldn’t really think what was next. And that was the scary part of it."

"You hear about the bad things, and I thought that was going to happen to me."

"The news (in India) is all about a lack of oxygen, you don’t know if you’re going to be in that situation," he said.

"It’s just the whole unknown of what COVID is, how you’re going to react to it."

"The world stops a little bit" An emotional Tim Seifert recounts his Covid-19 experience during the IPL pic.twitter.com/orOJgbK0TC — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 25, 2021

Seifert had only mild symptoms, however, the stress proved to be the biggest challenge for the wicket-keeper batsman