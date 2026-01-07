New Zealand announce T20 World Cup squad ahead of India tour; Jacob Duffy earns maiden call-up

New Zealand have finalised a spin-heavy T20 World Cup squad under captain Mitchell Santner ahead of the India tour. Fast bowler Jacob Duffy has earned his maiden World Cup call-up as selectors back variety and balance.

With less than a week left in their tour of India, the New Zealand cricket board has revealed the squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. Importantly, the team announced by the Black Caps is built around a spin-heavy strategy, taking into account the spin-friendly pitches found in Asia.

In other news, pacer Jacob Duffy is poised to make his World Cup debut after joining the national team last year. He has been in the spotlight over the past year due to his impressive performances and was even picked by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru this season. As a result, he is anticipated to be the leading bowler for the Black Caps in the ICC tournament.

Jacob Duffy earns spot following an impressive 2025 season

Duffy's selection comes after a remarkable 2025 season that solidified his reputation as a strong pacer in international cricket. The 31-year-old concluded the year with 81 wickets across all formats from 36 matches, boasting an average of just 17 runs per wicket.

He broke Sir Richard Hadlee’s long-standing national record of 79 wickets in a single year and rose to second place in the ICC T20I bowling rankings. Despite being part of a squad rich in experience, Duffy stands out as the only player making his World Cup appearance.

Ultimately, his achievements did not go unnoticed. The reigning champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, acquired him for Rs 2 crore during the IPL 2026 auction. Other fast bowlers included in the NZ squad for the ICC competition are Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, and James Neesham, while Kyle Jamieson has been named as the travelling pace reserve.

Mitchell Santner to lead the Black Caps

All-rounder Mitchell Santner will take the helm for New Zealand. The squad's makeup indicates a deliberate approach tailored for the pitches in India and Sri Lanka, with a strong emphasis on spin. Ish Sodhi serves as the specialist spinner, supported by Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra. Notably, both Santner and Sodhi participated in the 2016 edition of the tournament held in India.

New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi. Travelling reserve: Kyle Jamieson.

