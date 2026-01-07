FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Declared: 69.21% students qualify All India Bar Exam; get direct LINK here

UP government holds high-level meeting to review Noida second expressway project

Sukh Shakti Dham Vipassana Centre Inaugurated at Kataria Estate in Kataria Express City, Ratlam

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..., know its beautiful meaning

Why Identity, Not Inheritance, Is Becoming the Defining Question of India’s Family Businesses

Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks

Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next big name

Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's mentor, Aditya Chopra's YRF celebrates his blockbuster success, lauds him for setting..., actor's reaction wins the internet

Anvesha's Mission: India's Jan 12 Launch Carries 19 Dreams to Space

New Zealand announce T20 World Cup squad ahead of India tour; Jacob Duffy earns maiden call-up

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DEATH of NATO? What may happen if Trump attacks Greenland, Canada? Will UK, France, Germany watch helplessly or defend them?

DEATH of NATO? What may happen if Trump attacks Greenland? Will UK, France...

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Declared: 69.21% students qualify All India Bar Exam; get direct LINK here

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Declared: 69.21% students qualify All India Bar Exam; get di

UP government holds high-level meeting to review Noida second expressway project

UP government holds high-level meeting to review Noida second expressway project

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week

HomeCricket

CRICKET

New Zealand announce T20 World Cup squad ahead of India tour; Jacob Duffy earns maiden call-up

New Zealand have finalised a spin-heavy T20 World Cup squad under captain Mitchell Santner ahead of the India tour. Fast bowler Jacob Duffy has earned his maiden World Cup call-up as selectors back variety and balance.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 04:10 PM IST

New Zealand announce T20 World Cup squad ahead of India tour; Jacob Duffy earns maiden call-up
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

With less than a week left in their tour of India, the New Zealand cricket board has revealed the squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. Importantly, the team announced by the Black Caps is built around a spin-heavy strategy, taking into account the spin-friendly pitches found in Asia.

In other news, pacer Jacob Duffy is poised to make his World Cup debut after joining the national team last year. He has been in the spotlight over the past year due to his impressive performances and was even picked by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru this season. As a result, he is anticipated to be the leading bowler for the Black Caps in the ICC tournament.

Jacob Duffy earns spot following an impressive 2025 season

Duffy's selection comes after a remarkable 2025 season that solidified his reputation as a strong pacer in international cricket. The 31-year-old concluded the year with 81 wickets across all formats from 36 matches, boasting an average of just 17 runs per wicket.

He broke Sir Richard Hadlee’s long-standing national record of 79 wickets in a single year and rose to second place in the ICC T20I bowling rankings. Despite being part of a squad rich in experience, Duffy stands out as the only player making his World Cup appearance.

Ultimately, his achievements did not go unnoticed. The reigning champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, acquired him for Rs 2 crore during the IPL 2026 auction. Other fast bowlers included in the NZ squad for the ICC competition are Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, and James Neesham, while Kyle Jamieson has been named as the travelling pace reserve.

Mitchell Santner to lead the Black Caps 

All-rounder Mitchell Santner will take the helm for New Zealand. The squad's makeup indicates a deliberate approach tailored for the pitches in India and Sri Lanka, with a strong emphasis on spin. Ish Sodhi serves as the specialist spinner, supported by Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra. Notably, both Santner and Sodhi participated in the 2016 edition of the tournament held in India.

New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi. Travelling reserve: Kyle Jamieson.

Also read| Faf du Plessis creates history, breaks Shoaib Malik's world record to achieve historic feat

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sukh Shakti Dham Vipassana Centre Inaugurated at Kataria Estate in Kataria Express City, Ratlam
Sukh Shakti Dham: World’s First Self-Introspection Centre Inaugurated in Ratlam
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..., know its beautiful meaning
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..
Why Identity, Not Inheritance, Is Becoming the Defining Question of India’s Family Businesses
The Evolution of India’s Family Businesses: Identity Over Inheritance
Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks
Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks
Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next big name
Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK, her family has good connection with...
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik's rumoured GF, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement