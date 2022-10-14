'New team' in Rohit Sharma's cryptic tweet revealed, India and MI skipper says ‘pumped to join….’

File Photo

Team India and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, along with several popular cricket stars and IPL franchises, sent fans into wonderland on Thursday with tweets about a “new team” in town. Culminating in a social media frenzy, the “new team” in the cryptic tweet by the explosive opening batsman has now been revealed as Ox FanCraze.

Rohit took to Twitter on Friday evening saying, “The new team in town is @0xFanCraze & we are pumped to join this amazing squad!”

“Collect my player cards, play games, win prizes & unlock exclusive merch! Join now on http://fancraze.com to get started with your welcome bonus!” he added.

The tweet was part of a brand collaboration for Ox FanCraze, an officially licensed NFT collection in partnership with ICC, IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, and Cricket West Indies. Fans will be able to own, buy and sell licensed moments and player cards on the new marketplace. They can build their ultimate team and play games to win cash prizes and other goodies.

Featured players include current stars like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Andre Russel. The collection also includes legends like Muttiah Muralitharan and Jonty Rhodes. Apart from Sharma, CSK also shared the news about the NFT marketplace.

“The new team in town is @0xFanCraze! Join now on http://fancraze.com to play games, collect cards, win prizes & get your welcome bonus!” the IPL franchise wrote on its official Twitter handle.

