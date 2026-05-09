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New Rajasthan Royals owner Lakshmi Mittal watches practice session at SMS stadium, interacts with Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal

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New Rajasthan Royals owner Lakshmi Mittal watches practice session at SMS stadium, interacts with Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal

New Rajasthan Royals owner Lakshmi Mittal attended the team’s practice session at Jaipur’s SMS Stadium alongside his son. The steel magnate interacted with key RR stars including Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the IPL 2026 clash.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 09, 2026, 03:50 PM IST

New Rajasthan Royals owner Lakshmi Mittal watches practice session at SMS stadium, interacts with Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal
Lakshmi Mittal and his son meet Yashasvi Jaiswal during RR practice in Jaipur. (Courtesy: X)
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Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, India’s biggest name in steel, showed up at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, grabbing the spotlight the moment he stepped in. This was no ordinary visit—it was his first big public appearance with the Rajasthan Royals since taking over as the franchise’s main owner. He brought his son along, and the two spent a good while watching the team’s training up close, keeping a sharp eye on every move out on the practice nets. Naturally, fans and team staff all gravitated toward them.

Manoj Badale, the current Royals owner, was right there with them. The three spent plenty of time together in the Royal Box, looking on as the players ran through some intense drills ahead of their big game against Gujarat Titans.

Out on the sidelines, you could see Badale walking Mittal through all the nitty-gritty—how the stadium works on match days, behind-the-scenes logistics, and what keeps things ticking for the franchise. They talked shop, too: team combinations, big-picture plans, and how they want to shape cricket in the coming years.

People in the know say Mittal wanted to dive into everything, from stadium set-up and crowd experience to how the team is managed, and what the Royals’ longer-term business vision looks like. He didn’t just watch; he went around meeting franchise managers and asking questions.

Also read| Explained: Why Australia’s leading cricketers could miss ODI series against Pakistan

While practice went on, Mittal quietly observed, almost studying the players as they worked through their routines. He made it a point to meet captain Riyan Parag and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, and he even stopped for a chat with Ravindra Jadeja. This wasn’t just a photo op—team sources called it a serious strategic look at where the franchise stands now and what needs to happen next with new leadership on board.

This all comes after a blockbuster move—the Mittal family bought a massive stake in the Royals, with the deal reportedly valued at nearly Rs 15,600 crore (about $1.65 billion). That gives them close to 75% ownership, with Adar Poonawalla picking up a chunk too. Badale stays onboard, and the deal even includes ties to the Royals teams in Barbados and Paarl. Of course, the lawyers and regulators still need to stamp things official.

The mood in the Royals camp is definitely shifting as they gear up for the Titans match on May 9. Practice is turning up a notch, coaches are watching closely, and Mittal’s presence just adds to the sense that the franchise is ready for bolder plans.

There’s a bigger message in all this. Mittal’s visit—and the way he dug into every detail—makes it clear that the new owners want to be deeply involved. They’re signaling intent, not just in cricket but on the business side too. By the time practice wrapped up under the stadium lights, Mittal was still deep in conversation with the officials. For anyone paying attention, it feels like the Rajasthan Royals are about to launch into something new, with real changes both on and off the pitch.

Also read| India’s T20 World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav becomes father as wife Devisha Shetty gives birth to baby girl

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