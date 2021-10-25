New IPL 2022 teams: RPSG Group, CVC Capital win bids for Lucknow, Ahmedabad

The next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will be a ten-team affair with Ahmedabad and Lucknow as the newest members.

The bidding took place at the Taj Hotel in Dubai on Monday and it is the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG) (Lucknow) and CVC Capital Partners (Ahmedabad) who will join the cash-rich league as the new owners. A mega auction will now take place before the start of IPL 2022.

For the last few years, eight teams have been facing each other in the IPL. For the first time in 2011, 10 teams were included. Now the teams of Ahmedabad and Lucknow will also be seen facing the rest of the teams in the IPL. Apart from this, teams from Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi already play the league.

The IPL's first season was played in 2008, and ever since, the league has grown in stature and it is one of the most viewed competitions in the world.

Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals have been with the league since its inception. The Hyderabad franchise was earlier named Deccan Chargers but it came to be known as SunRisers Hyderabad after a change in ownership.

A mega auction is to be held before the start of IPL 2022 next year. For the next season, all IPL teams will be able to retain only three players with them. In such a situation, some big changes may be seen in all the teams. Be it Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai or Virat's RCB, all the teams will have new players.

There have been fourteen seasons of the IPL tournament. The fifteenth season promises to be like no other and viewership is all set to increase. Chennai Super Kings, captained by MS Dhoni, won the title of the 2021 season.