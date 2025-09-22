'New Field Marshal of Pakistan': Netizens brutally troll Haris Rauf for his controversial gesture during IND vs PAK clash

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max price comparison: India vs US, Dubai, Canada, Hong Kong

Ranbir Kapoor lands in MAJOR trouble? This scene of actor from The Ba***ds of Bollywood irks.., wants..

Glass skin glow at home? Try THESE 7 Korean DIY masks for luminous skin in minutes

Gautam Adani's BIG statement after SEBI closure on Hindenburg allegations: 'A cloud that...'

India’s Rafale jets deal to be a game changer in air combat, Pakistan in tension; know how it compares with China’s JF-17

REVEALED! Balika Vadhu's Avika Gor to marry Milind Chandwani on TV, says she 'manifested' big fat Indian wedding: 'My childhood dream is coming true'

IND vs PAK: Haris Rauf's wife Muzna Masood sparks fresh controversy after Super 4 match, shares provocative post on Instagram

Navratri 2025: 7 time-tested unani tips for healthy feasting meals

Capabilities like BrahMos, 1000 km range: India to soon test a new ITCM missile; details inside

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on Air India plane crash report: 'Privacy and dignity must...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Apple iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max price comparison: India vs US, Dubai, Canada, Hong Kong

iPhone 17 series price comparison: India vs US, Dubai, Canada, Hong Kong

Ranbir Kapoor lands in MAJOR trouble? This scene of actor from The Ba***ds of Bollywood irks.., wants..

Ranbir Kapoor lands in MAJOR trouble? This scene of actor irks.., wants...

Glass skin glow at home? Try THESE 7 Korean DIY masks for luminous skin in minutes

Glass skin glow at home? Try THESE 7 Korean DIY masks for luminous skin

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'New Field Marshal of Pakistan': Netizens brutally troll Haris Rauf for his controversial gesture during IND vs PAK clash

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf is getting massively trolled on social media for his provocative gesture towards the Indian fans while stationed at the boundary. Check out some of the most funniest comments on Rauf.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 04:08 PM IST

'New Field Marshal of Pakistan': Netizens brutally troll Haris Rauf for his controversial gesture during IND vs PAK clash
India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets in the Super 4 match on Sunday
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India decimated Pakistan again in the Super 4 match on Sunday as the Men in Blue won the game by 6 wickets with 7 balls to spare. However, the match garnered headlines for the attitude of Pakistani players on the field. For his controversial gesture while fielding at the boundary, Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf is getting brutally trolled on social media. Rauf, who was stationed near the boundary, responded to the jeers from Indian spectators by lifting his hand, indicating the downing of Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets, which Pakistanis believe. His provocative gesture was captured by cricket fans present at the Dubai International Stadium, and several videos are available on social media wherein the Pakistani pacer is getting brutally trolled.

Richard Allan Kettleborough, popular international cricket umpire, on his X handle wrote, ''Haris Rauf has been declared - The New 'Field Marshal' of Pakistan, after his hammering from 25 years old Abhishek Sharma  - It's like Brahmos hitting Nur Khan Base at Night.''

 

A cricket fan wrote, ''Haris Rauf is a generational punching bag.'' ''Pakistani Joker Haris Rauf is mocking and instigating the Indian audience. Meanwhile, Indian players are boycotting only shaking hands !! 
@ICC must ban the Pakistan Cricket team for promoting terror during an International cricket match,'' wrote another. 

A third user wrote, ''ABSOLUTE DISGRACE THAT SCUMS LIKE THESE ARE ALLOWED ON A CRICKET FIELD. PROVING TIME AND AGAIN TERRORISM IS RUNNING IN THEIR BLOOD.''

IND vs PAK Super 4 match

India won the Toss and elected to bowl first against the Men in Green. Batting first, Pakistan managed to crawl its way to 171/5 in 20 overs, which is their highest score against India while batting first in T20Is. In reply, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill decimated the Pakistani bowling lineup and raised a 105-run opening stand. In the end, Team India easily chased down the target and won the match by 6 wickets and 7 balls to spare. For his 74 runs off just 39 balls, Abhishek Sharma was declared as the Player of the Match.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs PAK: Haris Rauf's wife Muzna Masood sparks fresh controversy after Super 4 match, shares provocative post on Instagram
IND vs PAK: Haris Rauf's wife Muzna Masood sparks fresh controversy
Ranbir Kapoor lands in MAJOR trouble? This scene of actor from The Ba***ds of Bollywood irks.., wants..
Ranbir Kapoor lands in MAJOR trouble? This scene of actor irks.., wants...
SHOCKING! Passenger attempts to open cockpit door midair, cabin crew takes action by...
SHOCKING! Passenger attempts to open cockpit door midair, cabin crew takes actio
Donald Trump's funny little dance alongside Erika Kirk during Charlie Kirk's memorial goes viral; WATCH here
Donald Trump's funny little dance alongside Erika Kirk during Charlie Kirk's mem
Before The Ba***ds of Bollywood, how Mona Singh channelled her X factor onscreen?
Before The Ba***ds of Bollywood, how Mona Singh channelled her X factor onscreen
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE