'New Field Marshal of Pakistan': Netizens brutally troll Haris Rauf for his controversial gesture during IND vs PAK clash

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf is getting massively trolled on social media for his provocative gesture towards the Indian fans while stationed at the boundary. Check out some of the most funniest comments on Rauf.

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India decimated Pakistan again in the Super 4 match on Sunday as the Men in Blue won the game by 6 wickets with 7 balls to spare. However, the match garnered headlines for the attitude of Pakistani players on the field. For his controversial gesture while fielding at the boundary, Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf is getting brutally trolled on social media. Rauf, who was stationed near the boundary, responded to the jeers from Indian spectators by lifting his hand, indicating the downing of Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets, which Pakistanis believe. His provocative gesture was captured by cricket fans present at the Dubai International Stadium, and several videos are available on social media wherein the Pakistani pacer is getting brutally trolled.

Richard Allan Kettleborough, popular international cricket umpire, on his X handle wrote, ''Haris Rauf has been declared - The New 'Field Marshal' of Pakistan, after his hammering from 25 years old Abhishek Sharma - It's like Brahmos hitting Nur Khan Base at Night.''

A cricket fan wrote, ''Haris Rauf is a generational punching bag.'' ''Pakistani Joker Haris Rauf is mocking and instigating the Indian audience. Meanwhile, Indian players are boycotting only shaking hands !!

@ICC must ban the Pakistan Cricket team for promoting terror during an International cricket match,'' wrote another.

A third user wrote, ''ABSOLUTE DISGRACE THAT SCUMS LIKE THESE ARE ALLOWED ON A CRICKET FIELD. PROVING TIME AND AGAIN TERRORISM IS RUNNING IN THEIR BLOOD.''

IND vs PAK Super 4 match

India won the Toss and elected to bowl first against the Men in Green. Batting first, Pakistan managed to crawl its way to 171/5 in 20 overs, which is their highest score against India while batting first in T20Is. In reply, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill decimated the Pakistani bowling lineup and raised a 105-run opening stand. In the end, Team India easily chased down the target and won the match by 6 wickets and 7 balls to spare. For his 74 runs off just 39 balls, Abhishek Sharma was declared as the Player of the Match.