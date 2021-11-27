India's tour of South Africa: New COVID-19 variant puts series under scanner, BCCI to await centre's decision

Post the New Zealand series in India, the Men in Blue were to travel to South Africa for their upcoming tour which is scheduled to begin on December 17. However, the new coronavirus variant has cast a shadow over the team's upcoming series. Currently, an India A team is in South Africa, as they are playing three unofficial Test matches, the first of which is underway.

A new coronavirus variant called B.1.1.529 has been red-flagged over an alarmingly high number of spike mutations that might make the virus more resistant to vaccines. This could also increase transmissibility and lead to more severe symptoms.

The variant which was first identified in South Africa this week has spread to nearby countries, including Botswana, where fully vaccinated people have also been infected. As far as South Africa is concerned, over 100 cases have been linked to this variant, with four more in Botswana.

As for the Proteas series, BCCI will be awaiting the government's decision before taking a call of going ahead with the tour or not, NDTV reported.

India is scheduled to play three Test matches, three ODIs and four T20Is as part of the bilateral series against South Africa.

The tour will begin with the Test matches with the first taking place in Johannesburg from December 17, followed by the Boxing Day Test in Centurion and the final Test in Cape Town from January 3.

As for the ODIs, the first will be played in Paarl in January, followed by two more in Cape Town (January 14 and 16). Cape Town will also host the opening two T20Is (on January 19 and 21). and the last two matches of the tour will be played in Paarl on January 23 and 26.