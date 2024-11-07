Virat Kohli is preparing for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy scheduled for November 2024.

Renowned cricketer Virat Kohli revealed his new management team on Thursday, November 7th. The former captain of the Indian cricket team expressed that his new team, Sporting Beyond, aligns with his principles of integrity, transparency, and passion for the sport. Kohli stated that Sporting Beyond will oversee all of his business endeavors.

This announcement follows reports that Virat Kohli has parted ways with Cornerstone, a well-known celebrity management agency, where Bunty Sajdeh served as his manager for an extended period.

"I am excited to announce a fresh start with Sporting Beyond, my new team, who have been working with me for a while now," Virat Kohli said in a statement on social media.

"The team at Sporting Beyond shares my goals and my values of transparency, integrity and a love for sport, in all its forms. This opens a new chapter for me as I look forward to my partnership with my new team, who will be working with me on all of my business interests," he added.

It is important to mention that Virat chose a white background and simple text for his post. He began by stating, "I want to announce." This caused fans to experience a range of emotions upon seeing the post, as many initially believed Virat was announcing his retirement.

Upon reviewing the comments section, it became evident that numerous fans mistakenly believed Virat had retired. This misconception arose due to the scrutiny he faced following a disappointing series with the bat against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli is one of India's most popular and influential figures, both domestically and internationally. With a massive following of over 300 million on Instagram alone, he has established himself as one of the biggest names and sporting icons to emerge from the country in the age of social media.

Despite his off-field success, Kohli's on-field performance has recently faced some challenges. Following his impressive half-century in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, his batting has come under scrutiny due to disappointing performances in the Sri Lanka ODI series and the home Test series against New Zealand.

The 36-year-old player is determined to reverse the current situation, as he has consistently done in the past. He will be representing the Indian team in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia Down Under. The highly anticipated five-match Test series is scheduled to commence on November 22 and will run until January of next year.

