New BCCI president was Virat Kohli’s captain when his father passed away – Here’s what he told him

Mithun Manhas is poised to take on the role of the new BCCI president. He submitted his nomination on Sunday, September 21. Importantly, the ex-cricketer has previously represented Delhi in domestic cricket and has participated in 55 matches in the IPL.

The new president-elect of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Mithun Manhas, is regarded in Delhi as a ‘bright’ and ‘street smart’ individual who understands when to be in the right place and ‘what to say’ at the opportune moment. Numerous anecdotes about him circulate from his days in Delhi cricket. In a conversation with news agency PTI, a former cricketer, who wished to remain anonymous, recounted how Manhas was the captain of Delhi when Virat Kohli’s captain tragically passed away in December 2006 during a Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka. He recalled how Manhas instinctively knew the appropriate action to take at that critical time.

“Mithun was the captain when Virat lost his dad in the middle of a Ranji game and Delhi were in trouble. Despite that, Mithun told Virat to go home, and when he insisted on playing, Mithun agreed. That was one part," the former cricketer said.

He also recalled that Manhas had a knack for befriending the right individuals, which seemed to benefit his IPL career: 514 runs across 55 matches with a strike rate of 109.36, yet he did not achieve any half-centuries or centuries.

“At the other end, most of his friends were powerful international players like Viru (Virender Sehwag) and Yuvi (Yuvraj). Despite a modest T20 record, he played 55 IPL games for Delhi Daredevils (when Sehwag was skipper), Pune Warriors, and Kings XI Punjab (Yuvraj). Viru and Mithun at one point were thick as thieves," he added.

“His cricketing credentials was more than decent but he knew what he needed and for how long. He wasn’t a thoroughbred Sonnet kid like Raman bhaiyya (Lamba), Ajay bhaiyya (Sharma), Bhasi bhai (KP Bhaskar), Aakash (Chopra) or for that matter of fact Ashish (Nehra) or Rishabh (Pant). He was around in Sonnet till his Delhi selection and once he got his job in ONGC in sports quota, he wasn’t much of a Sonnet man," the cricketer said.

Manhas's name came up unexpectedly since he wasn't part of the pre-meeting talks. He started his career in the 1997/98 season and played 157 first-class matches, scoring 9714 runs with an average of 45.82. He was a reliable batter who could also bowl a bit, but he never made it to the India team because the middle order already had Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Ganguly, and VVS Laxman.

In domestic cricket, he captained Delhi in the Ranji Trophy and led them to victory in the 2007/08 season. That year, he set a good example by scoring 921 runs at an average of 57.56. In white-ball cricket, he played 221 matches but didn't get a chance to play for the national team. He did play for India A before he retired in 2017.

Manhas played 55 IPL games for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Pune Warriors India (now defunct), and Chennai Super Kings. In those matches, he scored 514 runs with a strike rate of 109.36.

Also read| 'For the next term...': Rajeev Shukla officially confirms name of new BCCI president, explains how decision was made