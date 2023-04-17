'Never seen him...: Sachin Tendulkar's confession on Arjun Tendulkar's IPL debut surprises fans (Twitter/Mumbai Indians)

Arjun Tendulkar, son of former star batter Sachin Tendulkar, made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Mumbai Indians (MI) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday. After this, Sachin has made a revelation, saying till now he hasn't actually gone and watched his son play.

He also said that he watched his son from the confines of the dressing room on his IPL debut so that Arjun would not get nervous seeing his father on the big screen.

The cricket legend revealed that seeing him play from the dressing room was a very new experience for him. "This was a new experience for me because till now I have not actually gone and watched him play. I just wanted him to have the freedom to go out and express himself and do whatever he wanted to," Sachin said in a video released by IPL on Twitter.

"I sat in the dressing room because I did not want to let him move away from his plans and start looking at the mega screen here and suddenly realise that I was watching there, therefore I was inside" Master Blaster further said.

He added, "It is a different feeling because 2008 was the first season for me and 16 years down the line, he is playing for the same team, not bad." Debutant Arjun Tendulkar sitting beside his father listened to him with gratitude.

Since the start of IPL in 2008, Sachin Tendulkar has been affiliated with MI and now after 16 years, his son is playing for the same team. Arjun also shared his experience debuting for MI, he said, "It was a great moment, It is always special to play for the team I have supported since 2008, It was nice to get the cap from the captain of MI and the team."

Playing as a pacer in Mumbai`s side, Arjun delivered only two overs in the debutant match against KKR. He did not get any wickets and gave 17 runs with an economy of 8.50 against KKR. In the match, MI defeated KKR to secure their second victory in the 16th season of IPL. Mumbai defeated KKR by 5 wickets.